1h ago

add bookmark

'My captors enjoy taunting me': US citizen in Iran goes on hunger strike, begs Biden to free him

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Baquer Namazi was allowed to leave Iran in October on medical grounds.
Baquer Namazi was allowed to leave Iran in October on medical grounds.
AFP


  • Siamak Namazi announced a hunger strike.
  • The US-Iranian citizen is being held in Evin prison.
  • He called on US President Joe Biden to free him.

A US citizen jailed in Iran announced a seven-day hunger strike starting on Monday as he implored US President Joe Biden to put greater priority on his case.

"All I want, sir, is one minute of your days' time for the next seven days devoted to thinking about the tribulations of the US hostages in Iran," Siamak Namazi wrote in an open letter to Biden.

"Only the president of the United States has the power to bring us home, should he set his mind to do so."

Namazi, who is of Iranian descent, was arrested in October 2015 on charges he denies of trying to overthrow the clerical state.

READ | Iran issues another death sentence over Mahsa Amini protests

His father Baquer, a former Unicef official, was detained as he flew in to try to secure his release. Baquer was allowed to leave Iran in October on medical grounds.

Siamak Namazi was granted furlough at the time but then returned to Tehran's infamous Evin prison, which since has witnessed a deadly fire.

He launched the hunger strike on the anniversary of the 2016 release of five other Americans as Iran and the United States implemented a denuclearisation deal brokered by then president Barack Obama.

Obama's successor Donald Trump bolted from the deal but freed two additional Americans from Iran in prisoner swaps.

"My captors enjoy taunting me about that fact by saying things like: 'How can your beloved America be so heartless? Not one but two US presidents freed others but left you behind!'" Namazi wrote in his letter.

The Biden administration sought to restore the nuclear deal and made clear it could not go forward without the release of imprisoned Americans.

But Biden has acknowledged that the deal is effectively dead after painstaking negotiations and as attention focuses on Iran's deadly crackdown on major protests triggered by the death of a woman arrested by the notorious morality police.

"Today the whole world is witnessing how atrociously this regime can respond to those who dare demand their basic rights," Namazi said.

Iran's government generally refuses to acknowledge dual citizenship and on Saturday announced the execution of a British citizen, Alireza Akbari, accused of spying for his adopted country.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siamak namaziiranus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
20% - 838 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3297 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 154 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

8h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

8h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.77
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
18.42
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.85
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,913.44
-0.5%
Silver
24.06
-0.9%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.28
+1.5%
Top 40
73,307
+0.2%
All Share
79,451
+0.2%
Resource 10
78,455
-0.2%
Industrial 25
99,966
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,219
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo