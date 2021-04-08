1h ago

add bookmark

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Myanmar ambassador to UK Kyaw Zwar Minn outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Mayfair, London.
Myanmar ambassador to UK Kyaw Zwar Minn outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Mayfair, London.
Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Imag
  • Myanmar's ambassador to London told Reuters he was locked out of the embassy on Wednesday.
  • Sources say his deputy had shut him out of the building and taken charge on behalf of the military.
  • Kyaw Zwar Minn has broken ranks with the ruling junta in recent weeks, calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar's ambassador to London told Reuters he was locked out of the embassy on Wednesday, with sources saying his deputy had shut him out of the building and taken charge on behalf of the military.

The military seized power in Myanmar in a coup in February and have cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

London ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn has broken ranks with the ruling junta in recent weeks, calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"I have been locked out," he told Reuters outside the embassy in central London.

"It's a kind of coup, in the middle of London... you can see that they occupy my building," he said, adding that he was talking to Britain's foreign ministry about the situation.

Four diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter said that deputy ambassador Chit Win had taken over as charge d'affairs and he and the military attaché had locked the ambassador out of the building.

Kyaw Zwar Minn spoke next to the embassy, where police were standing guard. He spoke to protesters on the street outside.

"We are aware of a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are in attendance. There have (been) no arrests," police said in a statement.

Last month, ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn had called for the release of Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, drawing praise for his "courage" from British foreign minister Dominic Raab.

Kyaw Zwar Minn told Reuters:

This is my building, I need to go inside. That's why I'm waiting here.

Britain has sanctioned members of Myanmar's military and some of its business interests in the wake of the coup, and has demanded the restoration of democracy.

British officials were talking to representatives from both sides and the police, with the aim of resolving the stand-off at the embassy quickly and calmly.

"We are seeking further information following an incident at Myanmar's embassy in London," a British foreign office spokesperson said in a statement.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kyaw zwar minnmyanmar
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6018 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1753 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7301 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(-0.8)
GBP/ZAR
19.94
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.21
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(-0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,745.44
(+0.5)
Silver
25.33
(+0.8)
Platinum
1,235.00
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
63.16
(+0.7)
Palladium
2,633.00
(+0.3)
All Share
67,564
(+0.6)
Top 40
61,771
(+0.6)
Financial 15
12,174
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
87,605
(+0.1)
Resource 10
69,425
(+1.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

07 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr 2021

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo