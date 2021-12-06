Myanmar crisis: from coup to jailing of Suu Kyi

On 6 December, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison.

The country's democratic government was overthrown in February through a military coup.

More than 1300 people have been killed during widespread anti-military protests.

Myanmar's military seized power on February 1, ousting the civilian government and arresting its leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

More than 1 300 people have since been killed, and thousands of others arrested during the violent suppression of mass protests against junta rule.

Here is a look back at the 10 months since the military brought Myanmar's nascent democracy to a sudden end:

Pre-dawn raids

Soldiers detained Suu Kyi and her top allies during pre-dawn raids in February in a coup that ended Myanmar's decade-long experiment with democracy after half a century of military rule.



The generals claimed fraud in the November 2020 elections, which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide.

But their actions sparked global condemnation, from Pope Francis to US president Joe Biden.

Internet blocked

Resistance to the coup began with people banging pots and pans – a practice traditionally associated with driving out evil spirits.

The junta tried to block social media platforms, including Facebook, which is hugely popular in Myanmar. Nightly internet blackouts were later imposed.

Bold defiance

Popular dissent surged over the weekend of February 6 and 7, and huge crowds gathered on the streets calling for the release of Suu Kyi.

In the following weeks, these protests swelled to hundreds of thousands of people in cities and villages around the country.

Workers began a nationwide strike on February 8.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head when police fired on crowds in the capital Naypyidaw the next day.

International sanctions

Washington soon announced sanctions against several military officials, including junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

More sanctions followed from Britain and the European Union.

Growing crackdown

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, the woman shot 10 days earlier, died on February 19 after becoming a national symbol of opposition to the junta.

Violent crackdowns on street protests escalated, and by March 11, Amnesty International said it had documented atrocities by the junta, including the use of battlefield weapons on unarmed protesters.

A day later, a UN rights expert on Myanmar accused the military of crimes against humanity.

Deadliest day

More than 100 civilians were killed in protest crackdowns on March 27 during Armed Forces Day, the military's annual show of strength. It is the deadliest day since the coup.

The following month, ousted civilian lawmakers, forced into hiding, announced the formation of a shadow "National Unity government".

Suu Kyi's trial begins

More than four months after being detained, Suu Kyi went on trial in a junta court.

She faced an eclectic mix of charges, including illegally importing walkie talkies and flouting coronavirus restrictions during the 2020 elections.

American journalist detained

Danny Fenster, an editor at the local outlet Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon's airport to leave the country on May 24.

He appeared in court on June 17 and was charged under a law that criminalises dissent against the military.

In November, he was pardoned and freed a day before facing terror and sedition charges that could have seen him jailed for life.

Covid wave

Coronavirus infections surged across Myanmar from late June, with many of the pro-democracy medical staff on strike and the public avoiding military-run hospitals.

People defied curfews to queue for oxygen cylinders for their loved ones, and volunteers took up the grim task of bringing out the dead for burial.

Economic catastrophe

The World Bank forecasted on July 26 that Myanmar's economy would contract by 18 percent this year due to the coup and the coronavirus outbreak, with the poverty rate to double from 2019 levels by 2022.

2020 election results cancelled

In late July, the junta cancelled the results of the 2020 polls, claiming more than 11 million instances of voter fraud.

Six months to the day the military seized power, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said new elections would be held by August 2023.

Suu Kyi jailed

On December 6, Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years for incitement against the military and breaching Covid-19 regulations – although she will not be immediately taken to prison.

She will be held under house arrest in Naypyidaw while she faces a host of other charges in court, which could see her jailed for decades.

