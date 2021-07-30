1h ago

add bookmark

Myanmar democracy movement moves out of jailed Suu Kyi's shadow

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is isolated from the young protesters now forging their own struggle for democracy.
  • Suu Kyi remains a revered figure, but more as a historical figure.
  • Some protesters have shunned nonviolence - a core principle of Suu Kyi's.

Imprisoned by the military, detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is isolated from the young protesters now forging their own struggle for democracy outside of her shadow.

Sunday marks six months since her National League for Democracy (NLD) government was ousted, setting off a mass uprising and violent military crackdown that has killed nearly 1 000 people.

READ | Aung San Suu Kyi faces court as UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war, imminent 'bloodbath'

Suu Kyi remains a revered figure locally for her courageous opposition to a previous junta, despite her international reputation suffering after she governed in a power-sharing deal with the generals.

But for many still fighting, the revolution must go further than the movement the Nobel laureate led decades ago, and permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.

"We're on strike not because of the NLD, but because we don't want our next generation to live under the military like we did," said a 33-year-old doctor - fired after joining protests.

Flash mob rallies organised on social media and adoption of the three-finger pro-democracy salute show Myanmar's younger activists share more in common with contemporaries in Hong Kong and Thailand than the elderly veterans of their own country's political struggles.

'Decentralised approach to power'

READ | Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous' - Joe Biden condemns deadliest day of crackdown

Suu Kyi still has the respect and love of many in Myanmar, said Manny Maung, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, "but more as a historical figure".

The democracy campaign "no longer wants an icon", she added.

"They have a much more decentralised approach to power and want to see the emergence of diverse political forces."

Some have also shunned nonviolence - a core principle of Suu Kyi's.

Hundreds are believed to have trekked into jungle areas to receive combat training from veteran rebel groups, with hopes of returning to fight the military.

Urban guerrillas have also clashed with junta forces, with the military reporting two officers killed in a gun battle with a local group in the central city of Mandalay last month.

Suu Kyi has largely disappeared from view, seen only in grainy state media photos from the bare courtroom hosting her trial and relying on her lawyers to relay messages to the outside world.

It is a far cry from her long spells under house arrest during the last period of military rule, where she sometimes appeared before thousands gathered on the other side of her garden fence in Yangon.

Off the streets, a shadow "National Unity Government" of ousted lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party is working to garner international support and direct opposition to the junta without her.

Rohingya community

But within its ranks are "strong divisions between the old guard loyal to Suu Kyi and the progressive wing that is eager for renewal", said Maung.

The group recently invited the country's Rohingya community to join the fight against the junta, promising an end to discriminatory policies against the stateless minority.

The use of the word "Rohingya" was new - Suu Kyi's government had refused to even use the term.

Her refusal to condemn a brutal 2017 crackdown that sent 750 000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh sorely damaged her reputation abroad, especially after she travelled to The Hague to defend the generals against genocide charges.

The coup has shown the world that Myanmar's battle for democracy was more complex than an earlier era when freeing Suu Kyi from house arrest was considered "the solution", said Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group.

He added, however, that Suu Kyi remained a "potentially potent political force" in Myanmar.

People across the country paid homage to her on her 76th birthday in June by wearing flowers in their hair - a signature Suu Kyi look since she began campaigning for democracy in the 1980s.

The regime has levelled a number of charges against the detained leader that could see her imprisoned for more than a decade if convicted on all counts.

For those still free to fight, there is no room for a repeat of Suu Kyi's last compromise with the generals.

"It wouldn't work if we discuss with them," said one organiser of the sporadic flash mobs still popping up in Yangon.

"They are always armed and oppress people. The people expect to go to overthrow their military dictatorship."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aung san suu kyimyanmar
Lottery
Lekker Friday for two Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
46% - 3087 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 2868 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 732 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
view
Rand - Dollar
14.56
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.33
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,829.49
+0.1%
Silver
25.58
+0.3%
Palladium
2,655.50
+0.3%
Platinum
1,057.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.05
+1.8%
Top 40
62,710
-1.1%
All Share
68,903
-1.0%
Resource 10
70,336
-2.5%
Industrial 25
88,019
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,905
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic

26 Jul

Cape Town NGO teaches life skills to children through sport, even during pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's...

2h ago

Emotional Schoenmaker in disbelief after shattering world record for gold: 'It's indescribable'
Team SA's athletics charge launched as Zazini progresses in 400m hurdles

49m ago

Team SA's athletics charge launched as Zazini progresses in 400m hurdles
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: GOLD and a new world record for Tatjana Schoenmaker

6h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 7: GOLD and a new world record for Tatjana Schoenmaker
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't...

5h ago

Sparkling Schoenmaker stands tall as SA's new Olympic conqueror: 'It just doesn't seem real'
SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo

6h ago

SA's Schoenmaker wins GOLD, smashes world record to make history in Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

4h ago

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'

29 Jul

SA's Corbett not looking at Olympic podium: 'I'm just ecstatic to be in the final'
David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future

29 Jul

David Notoane hopes mistakes learned at Olympics will benefit Bafana Bafana in future
Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'

29 Jul

Schoenmaker tipped for Olympic gold, but warns SA fans: 'Don't get too excited'
Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2...

29 Jul

Stage set for Schoenmaker to be SA's golden girl: '15 years of training for 2 minutes, 20 seconds'
Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’

5h ago

Olympics: Promising TV eyeballs … despite horribly early ‘kick-offs’
Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning

29 Jul

Bezuidenhout, Higgo off the pace as Olympic golf 1st round suspended over lightning
Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'

29 Jul

Devastated Chad le Clos on Tokyo Olympics exit: 'I don't know what to say'
SA's Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics

29 Jul

SA's Chad le Clos eliminated from 100m butterfly at Tokyo Olympics
German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment

29 Jul

German cycling official sent home from Olympics for racist comment
Drummond on SA men's hockey stunning Germany: 'We knew we had it in us'

29 Jul

Drummond on SA men's hockey stunning Germany: 'We knew we had it in us'
'Sisters' Schoenmaker, Corbett on making SA Olympic history: 'It brings us closer...

29 Jul

'Sisters' Schoenmaker, Corbett on making SA Olympic history: 'It brings us closer together'
Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise

29 Jul

Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as cases rise
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo