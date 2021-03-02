37m ago

add bookmark

Myanmar journalist arrested after overnight attack - employer

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Myanmar reporter Kaung Myat Naing was attacked and taken from his home.
  • His employer Democratic Voice of Burma said it has no information on his whereabouts.
  • The attack in Myeik was livestreamed.

A Myanmar reporter was attacked in his home and detained by the military, his employer said on Tuesday, after days of crackdowns by the junta on anti-coup protesters.

Myanmar's military has escalated force as it attempts to quell an uprising against its rule, deploying tear gas, rubber bullets and, increasingly, live rounds.

Journalists have found themselves targeted by police and soldiers as they try to capture the unrest on the streets. In recent days, several have been arrested, including an Associated Press photographer in Yangon.

READ | Myanmar protesters march again after bloodiest post-coup unrest

A Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) reporter livestreamed the Monday night attack on his apartment building in the southern city of Myeik as he pleaded for help.

Hours later, DVB said on Twitter that reporter Kaung Myat Naing had been taken from his home by security forces.

"DVB has no knowledge of where he was taken away, and which military authority took him," said the statement.

It added that Kaung Myat Naing's latest reports were on a weekend military crackdown in Myeik, as well as on Monday's demonstrations.

Loud bangs could be heard during Kaung Myat Naing's livestream, which was hosted on DVB's official Facebook page.

"If you are shooting like this, how will I come down?" he shouted at the security forces outside.

DVB, a well-known news organisation within Myanmar, started as an exile media outlet during the previous junta, broadcasting uncensored reports on TV and radio.

After a 49-year hold on power, the military dictatorship loosened its grip in 2011, and DVB moved into Myanmar the following year.

The outlet demanded on Tuesday that the military release Kaung Myat Naing, as well as other journalists detained since the 1 February putsch.

"They are all doing their professional jobs as journalists," it said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
myanmarmedia freedomsecurity
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 2996 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2067 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2911 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(-0.40)
ZAR/GBP
20.86
(+0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.05
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.66
(-0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.20)
Gold
1718.39
(-0.32)
Silver
26.16
(-1.23)
Platinum
1177.00
(-0.76)
Brent Crude
63.29
(-1.13)
Palladium
2344.40
(+0.27)
All Share
67536.96
(+2.12)
Top 40
62107.04
(+2.23)
Financial 15
12456.31
(+2.10)
Industrial 25
88082.08
(+2.25)
Resource 10
68969.71
(+2.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo