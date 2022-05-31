36m ago

add bookmark

Myanmar junta revokes publishing license over book on Rohingya

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Myanmar has banned a book on a 2017 Rohingya crackdown.
  • The book, Myanmar's Rohingya Genocide, detailed abuses suffered by the minority group.
  • Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing dismissed Rohingya as "an imaginary term".

Myanmar's junta has revoked the license of a publishing house for selling a popular foreign book on the military's brutal crackdown on the Rohingya minority, state media said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017, bringing with them harrowing reports of murder, rape and arson.

READ | At least 17 Rohingya, including children, killed in boat capsize

In March, the United States officially declared that the violence against the Rohingya amounted to genocide, saying there was clear evidence of an attempt to "destroy" the group.

Lwin Oo publishing house had its licence revoked after it was found to be offering Myanmar's Rohingya Genocide by Irish-Australian academic Ronan Lee for sale online, according to a notice in the state-backed Myanma Alinn newspaper.

According to the author's website, the book explores Rohingya history and identity and documents the historical marginalisation and abuses against the community.

It relies on extensive Rohingya testimony and historical research and has been lauded by foreign commentators on Myanmar and the Rohingya.

Offering the book for sale "violated the publishing and printing law", the Myanma Alinn statement said, which forbids expression that can cause "racial and cultural violence between ethnic groups".


Lwin Oo's license to operate was withdrawn on 28 May, the notice said.

The publisher could not be reached for comment.

  • Around 900 000 Rohingya are currently living in the world's largest refugee camp in neighbouring Bangladesh.
  • The roughly 600 000 Rohingya estimated to still live in Myanmar are widely seen as interlopers from Bangladesh and have been denied citizenship, rights and access to services.


Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing - who was head of the armed forces during the 2017 crackdown - has dismissed the word Rohingya as "an imaginary term".

Under a previous junta, all books, newspapers and magazines were required to be submitted to a government censor for vetting before publication.



Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
min aung hlaingmyanmarhuman rights
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 4753 votes
No
53% - 5291 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.63
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.64
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.75
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,850.24
-0.3%
Silver
21.52
-2.0%
Palladium
2,054.00
+0.7%
Platinum
967.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
121.67
+1.8%
Top 40
65,553
+0.3%
All Share
72,227
+0.4%
Resource 10
78,028
-0.0%
Industrial 25
78,121
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,882
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo