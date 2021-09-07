1h ago

add bookmark

Myanmar military frees Wirathu, notorious anti-Muslim monk

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Buddhist monk Wirathu was released from jail in Myanmar.
  • He is known for anti-Muslim beliefs.
  • He has a large following in the country.

Myanmar's military has released Wirathu, a nationalist Buddhist monk notorious for his anti-Muslim tirades, after dropping sedition charges brought by Aung San Suu Kyi's deposed government.

Once dubbed by Time magazine the "The Face of Buddhist Terror" for his role in stirring up religious hatred in Myanmar, he was freed after all charges were dropped, a military statement said on Monday.

He was "receiving treatment at a military hospital" it added, without providing details.

READ | Protesters mark Myanmar coup leader's birthday with mock funerals

Wirathu, who is from the central city of Mandalay, became involved in the anti-Muslim 969 group in 2001 and was first jailed in 2003.

Released in 2010, he rose to prominence two years later after rioting broke out between Buddhists and ethnic minority Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine.

He founded a nationalist organisation that was accused of inciting violence against Muslims and was also successful in lobbying for laws making interfaith marriages difficult.

Coup

In 2017, Myanmar's highest Buddhist authority banned him from preaching for one year for his tirades. Facebook shut down his account in 2018.

But the 53-year-old monk remained a regular at nationalist rallies, where he accused the government of Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and fumed against its failed attempts to rewrite the constitution drafted by the military.

He was jailed late in 2020 after turning himself in to authorities over May 2019 charges of attempting to bring "hatred or contempt" and of "exciting disaffection" toward the then-government.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on 1 February, sparking a mass protest movement that has crippled the economy. 

The generals have responded with force and more than 1 000 people including children have been killed in the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which is monitoring arrests and deaths.

Wirathu was able to build upon widespread prejudice in Buddhist-majority Myanmar against the Rohingya Muslims, who are portrayed as migrants from Bangladesh, even though many of their families have lived in Myanmar for generations.

In 2017, attacks by a Rohingya armed group on Myanmar police posts triggered a brutal military crackdown that led hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee into Bangladesh and is now the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

Wirathu had a large following and was seen as maintaining close links with the military. But in a video released on social media while he was in prison, he complained bitterly about his treatment by the military-installed government.

Myanmar Now, an independent media group, said Wirathu had been "pardoned" by the military amid a campaign for his release by nationalist supporters. It also cited a supporter saying that he had had Covid-19 and was "not in good health".

The military generals, which has justified its power grab by claiming electoral fraud in the November 2020 election, in August cancelled the result of the poll.

Aung San Suu Kyi was detained as the generals seized power and is facing an array of charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions, corruption and breaching the official secrets act.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 592 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
58% - 2055 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
18% - 636 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.02
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,810.86
-0.7%
Silver
24.29
-1.6%
Palladium
2,401.50
-0.5%
Platinum
1,011.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
72.22
-0.5%
Top 40
60,395
+0.6%
All Share
66,546
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,220
+0.5%
Industrial 25
85,233
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,092
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo