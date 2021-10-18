22m ago

add bookmark

Myanmar opposition welcomes ASEAN's junta snub, wants summit invite

accreditation
  • ASEAN will only invite non-political Myanmar representatives to its regional summit.
  • The country's opposition welcomed the snub to the military rulers.
  • The summit takes place from 26 to 28 October.

Myanmar's shadow government, formed by opponents of ruling military, welcomed on Monday the exclusion of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming regional summit, but said it should be the legitimate representative.

However, the opposition said it would accept inviting a truly neutral alternative Myanmar representative, as decided over the weekend by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

READ | Aung San Suu Kyi faces court as UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war, imminent 'bloodbath'

ASEAN will invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to its 26 to 28 October summit, in an unprecedented snub to the military leaders behind a 1 February coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

The opposition National Unity Government (NUG), which has been outlawed by the military, said the non-political figure who attends the summit must not be a representative of the junta in disguise.

Its spokesperson Dr Sasa said:

ASEAN excluding Min Aung Hlaing is an important step, but we request that they recognise us as the proper representative.

The decision was an unusually bold step for the consensus-driven bloc, which traditionally favours a policy of engagement and non-interference.

Brunei, ASEAN's current chair, issued a statement citing a lack of progress made on a roadmap that the junta had agreed to with ASEAN in April to restore peace in Myanmar.

A spokesperson for Myanmar's military government blamed "foreign intervention" for the decision which it said was against the objectives of ASEAN, the ASEAN Charter and its principles.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform. Thousands of its opponents have been arrested, including San Suu Kyi.

Security forces have killed more than 1 100 people, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group that has tracked the arrests and killings. 

The military has called its opponents "terrorists".

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aseanmyanmar
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 2024 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2428 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1916 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

3h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.69
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.17
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,764.35
-0.2%
Silver
23.24
-0.3%
Palladium
2,076.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,060.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
0.0%
All Share
67,029
0.0%
Resource 10
64,347
0.0%
Industrial 25
84,819
0.0%
Financial 15
13,961
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo