22m ago

add bookmark

Myanmar protesters raise voices to 'shake the world' - mystery blasts rock Yangon

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Protesters took to the streets in Myanmar to oppose military rule.
  • There were no reports of violence.
  • Some reports say 759 people have been killed in violence so far.

Thousands of protesters were out early in Myanmar cities on Sunday, marching to oppose military rule more than three months after a coup that brought a halt to democratic reform and economic growth and ushered in turmoil.

The protests, which the military has been unable to stop with lethal suppression, were on Sunday coordinated with expatriate communities around the world to mark what organisers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution".

"Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," organisers said in a statement.

READ | Myanmar violence must end, democracy be restored - Indonesia president

There were no immediate reports of violence at the rallies.

The protests are only one of the problems the generals have brought on with their 1 February ouster of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Wars with ethnic minority insurgents in remote frontier regions in the north and east have intensified significantly over the past three months, displacing tens of thousands of civilians, according to UN estimates.

Makeshift weapons

In some places, civilians with makeshift weapons have battled security forces while in central areas military and government facilities that have been secure for generations have been rocked by rocket attacks and a wave of small, unexplained blasts.

The state-run broadcaster in its main Saturday evening news bulletin gave details of at least 11 explosions over the previous 36 hours, most in the main city of Yangon. It reported some damage but no casualties.

There have been no claims of responsibility.

"Some rioters who do not want stability of the state have been throwing and planting handmade bombs at government buildings and on public roads," the state broadcaster said.

A spokesperson for the junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

Khit Thit media reported a blast outside a police barracks in Yangon early on Sunday. Vehicles were ablaze it said, but it gave no information on any casualties.

Later, it reported another blast in the city. A news portal in Shan State in the northeast reported a blast outside the home of a prominent businessman.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group says security forces have killed at least 759 protesters since the coup.

Reuters is unable to confirm the casualty toll.

The military, which ruled for almost 50 years until launching a tentative reform process a decade ago, acknowledged in mid-April the death of 248 protesters, saying they were killed after they initiated violence.

Several members of the security forces have been killed in the protests, the military says.

The protests and a parallel civil disobedience campaign of strikes have crippled the economy and raised prospects of hunger for the poor, aid agencies have warned.

The UN Development Programme warned last week that the impact of the pandemic and the political crisis could see as many as 25 million Myanmar people slide into poverty by 2022.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
myanmar
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
51% - 839 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
43% - 713 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
6% - 98 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.48
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(0.0)
Gold
1,769.03
(0.0)
Silver
25.91
(0.0)
Platinum
1,203.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,937.50
(0.0)
All Share
66,937
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,096
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,340
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,102
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,618
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo