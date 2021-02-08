1h ago

add bookmark

Myanmar unrest: Coup leader says 'voter fraud' justifies power grab

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Myanmar's army chief insisted on Monday that a military coup to oust the country's civilian leaders was justified by "voter fraud", but pledged to hand back power after elections.

In his first televised speech since last week's power grab, General Min Aung Hlaing said the country's election commission and civilian leaders had failed to properly investigate allegations of rigging in November's election.

"In order to maintain and protect the democratic system, Tatmataw (the armed forces) in line with the 2008 constitution, declared a state of emergency," he said.

READ HERE | Myanmar leader says public should prioritise facts over feelings, vows free election

The army has announced a one-year state of emergency and on Monday imposed martial law in parts of Mandalay, sections of Yangon and other townships following nationwide demonstrations against the coup.

But Min Aung Hlaing, handed sweeping powers following the coup, insisted that the new military junta would be "different" from the army's previous 49-year reign, which ended in 2011.

"After the tasks of the emergency period are completed, free and fair multi-party general elections will be held according to the constitution," he said.

"The winning party will be transferred state duty according to democratic standards."

ALSO READ | Myanmar's military coup has restricted internet, TV as police use rubber bullets against protesters

The general said that foreign, economic and administrative policy would not change under military rule.

The coup, in which civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dozens of other members of her National League for Democracy party were detained, ended a decade of partial civilian rule in Myanmar and triggered international condemnation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
myanmarconflictpolitics
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 341 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 423 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2073 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.88
(+0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.44
(+0.22)
ZAR/EUR
17.92
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(-0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.04)
Gold
1837.58
(+1.13)
Silver
27.51
(+1.15)
Platinum
1165.52
(+3.08)
Brent Crude
59.51
(0.00)
Palladium
2331.00
(-0.16)
All Share
65059.16
(+1.20)
Top 40
59647.94
(+1.31)
Financial 15
12386.98
(-1.60)
Industrial 25
87381.37
(+0.68)
Resource 10
62814.94
(+3.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo