NASA's Orion capsule splashes into Pacific ocean marking return after 25-day voyage around the moon

NASA's capsule which was sent on a voyage around the moon has returned to Earth.

The capsule splashed into the Pacific ocean on Sunday.

This ended a 25-day voyage.

NASA's Orion capsule zoomed through Earth's atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific ocean on Sunday, the US space agency confirmed, capping a 25-day voyage around the moon and back as part of NASA's first Artemis mission.

The gumdrop-shaped capsule splashed down on time at 17:40 GMT off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula after deploying various sets of parachutes to brake its speedy return from space.

Orion passed about 127 km above the moon in a lunar fly-by and about two weeks after reaching its farthest point in space, nearly 434 500 km from Earth.

The capsule committed to its fiery, 20-minute plunge at 39 400 km/ph into Earth's atmosphere when it shedded its service module, a housing for its main rocket system contributed by the European Space Agency.

Orion blasted off on 16 November from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, atop NASA's towering next-generation Space Launch System (SLS), now the world's most powerful rocket and the biggest NASA has built since the Saturn V of the Apollo era.

The debut SLS-Orion voyage kicked off Apollo's successor program, Artemis, aimed at returning astronauts to the lunar surface this decade and establishing a sustainable base there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.

WATCH | SA to help NASA on missions to the moon and beyond with ground station in Karoo

By coincidence, the return to Earth of Artemis I unfolded on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 17 moon landing of Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt on 11 December 1972. They were the last of 12 NASA astronauts to walk on the moon during a total of six Apollo missions starting in 1969.



Re-entry marks the single most critical phase of Orion's journey, testing whether its newly designed heat shield will withstand atmospheric friction expected to raise temperatures outside the capsule to nearly 2 760 degrees Celsius.



"It is our priority-one objective," NASA's Artemis I mission manager Mike Sarafin said at a briefing last week. "There is no arc-jet or aerothermal facility here on Earth capable of replicating hypersonic re-entry with a heat shield of this size."

It will also test the advanced guidance and thruster systems used to steer the capsule from the moon to its proper re-entry point and through descent, maintaining the spacecraft at just the right angle to avoid burning up.



