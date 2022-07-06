20m ago

'National tragedy' as Monsoon rains kill 77 in Pakistan

Residents clear debris after the roof of a house collapsed due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta on 6 July 2022.
Residents clear debris after the roof of a house collapsed due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta on 6 July 2022.
Banaras KHAN / AFP
  • Since 14 June, 77 people have died during Pakistan's monsoon season. 
  • Most deaths occurred in Balochistan, where 39 people drowned or were electrocuted. 
  • Monsoon season usually lasts from June to September and is key for irrigating crops, but brings much destruction. 

At least 77 people have died in monsoon rains lashing Pakistan, the country's climate change minister said on Wednesday, warning more heavier-than-usual downpours lay ahead.

"For me, it's a national tragedy," Pakistani politician Sherry Rehman told a news conference in the capital, adding that the toll was taken from 14 June 2022, when the monsoon started.

She said:

When people die like that, it's not a small thing... It is just the beginning. We have to prepare for it.

Most of the deaths were in the southwestern province of Balochistan, where 39 people drowned or were electrocuted by downed power lines.

The monsoon, which usually lasts from June to September, is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year also brings a wave of destruction.

Poorly built homes across Pakistan, particularly in rural areas, are prone to collapse in floods, which also destroy huge tracts of prime farmland.

The worst floods of recent times were in 2010, covering almost a fifth of the country's landmass, killing nearly 2 000 people and displacing 20 million.

Pakistan is the eighth most vulnerable country to extreme weather caused by climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index compiled by environmental NGO Germanwatch.

"One day you have drought and next morning you are expecting flash flood... so you can see how serious the situation is in Pakistan," Rehman said.

Read more on:
pakistanweatherfloods
