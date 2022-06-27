59m ago

add bookmark

Nations' 'egoism' delaying treaty to protect oceans - UN chief

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Photo: Reuters
UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Photo: Reuters
  • UN member states have failed to agree  on a blueprint for shielding the open seas against exploitation.
  • UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the delay was due to some member states thinking they are powerful enough to think international waters should be theirs. 
  • He said delaying treaty to protect oceans had led to an 'ocean emergency'. 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday the "egoism" of some nations was hampering efforts to seal a long-awaited treaty to protect the world's oceans.

UN member states failed in March to agree on a blueprint for shielding the open seas against exploitation beyond national jurisdictions.

Asked by reporters at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon what the obstacles to reaching an agreement were, Guterres replied: "Egoism".

"...Some people still think they are powerful enough to think international waters should be theirs," he added.

Peter Thomson, the UN Special Envoy of the Ocean, earlier told Reuters he was confident a consensus on a treaty would be reached this year.

Guterres also appealed to governments and companies to commit more funds to help create a sustainable economic model for managing the marine environment.

"Sadly, we have taken the ocean for granted, and today we face what I would call an 'ocean emergency'," he said. "We must turn the tide."

Guterres said there was a need for symbiotic business models that could help the ocean produce more food and generate more renewable energy.

"That entails new levels of long-term funding," he said.

ALSO READ | Rare mummified baby woolly mammoth found in Canada

About 7 000 people are expected to attend the conference, including heads of state, scientists and NGOs, to assess progress in implementing a directive to protect marine life.

Greenpeace said the treaty was key to protecting 30% of world's oceans by 2030, the minimum scientists agree is needed to allow the oceans to recover.

"Leaders in Lisbon will congratulate each other for how well they're doing on marine protection, while the ocean crisis deepens," said Greenpeace's Laura Meller. "We don't need another talking shop, with vague statements and voluntary commitments."

Oceans covers about 70% of the planet's surface, generating 50% of the oxygen and absorbing 25% of all carbon dioxide emissions.

But climate change is pushing sea temperatures to record levels and making it more acidic, Guterres said, while some eight million tonnes of plastic waste pollute the oceans each year.

Outside the conference, Ocean Rebellion activists donned fish heads while holding dead fish and urged those inside the venue to stop talking and take action.

"The seas are dying and we need an appropriate urgency that we are not seeing from our leaders," said campaigner Rob Higgs.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ungreenenvironment
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
42% - 3882 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
21% - 1969 votes
Only certain circumstances
37% - 3491 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.45
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.77
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.0%
Gold
1,825.10
-0.1%
Silver
21.25
+0.5%
Palladium
1,880.50
0.0%
Platinum
908.50
-0.3%
Brent-ruolie
113.12
+2.7%
Top 40
61,525
+2.6%
All Share
67,827
+2.2%
Resource 10
65,489
+1.7%
Industrial 25
80,203
+4.7%
Financial 15
15,428
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo