1h ago

add bookmark

NATO launches ratification process for Sweden, Finland membership

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • NATO launched a process to ratify Sweden and Finland as members.
  • The move by the traditionally non-aligned countries was brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 
  • 30 member states are expected to sign ratification protocols for the two Nordic states. 

The process to ratify Sweden and Finland as the newest members of NATO was formally launched on Tuesday, the military alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg said, marking a historic step brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"This is a good day for Finland and Sweden and a good day for NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters in a joint press statement with the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers.

He said: 

With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades.

The NATO secretary general was speaking ahead of a meeting in which the ambassadors from NATO's 30 member states were expected to sign the accession protocols for the two Nordic countries, opening a months-long period for alliance countries to ratify their membership.

"We are tremendously grateful for all the strong support that our accession has received from the allies," said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

"We are convinced that our membership would strengthen NATO and add to the stability in the Euro Atlantic area," she added.


In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Sweden and Finland in parallel announced their intention to drop their military non-alignment status and become part of NATO.

ALSO READ | As Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids move forward, the alliance is already eyeing their fighter jets

A NATO summit in Madrid last week endorsed that move by issuing invitations to the two, after Turkey won concessions over concerns it raised and a US promise it would receive new warplanes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Sweden and Finland of being havens for Kurdish militants he has sought to crush, and for promoting "terrorism".

He also demanded they lift arms embargoes imposed for Turkey's 2019 military incursion into Syria.

But Erdogan has kept the rest of NATO on tenterhooks by saying he could still block Sweden and Finland's bids if they fail to follow through on their promises, some of which were undisclosed, such as possible extradition agreements.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
natofinlandswedendiplomacysecurity
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you plan on surviving the latest fuel price hikes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ditching my car and using public transport
3% - 31 votes
Staying home so I don't have to fill up
19% - 181 votes
There's no escaping the cost of living crisis
78% - 744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.44
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,802.72
-0.3%
Silver
19.86
-0.6%
Palladium
1,937.00
+0.2%
Platinum
875.50
-1.3%
Brent-ruolie
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
60,029
-1.4%
All Share
66,112
-1.4%
Resource 10
61,249
-3.8%
Industrial 25
81,230
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,597
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo