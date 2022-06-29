NATO leaders denounce Russia's 'appalling cruelty' in Ukraine

NATO leaders on Wednesday decried Russia's brutal aggression in Ukraine and said Moscow now posed a "direct threat" to the Western alliance.

"Russia's appalling cruelty has caused immense human suffering and massive displacements, disproportionately affecting women and children", a declaration from a summit in Madrid said.

NATO leaders have funnelled billions of dollars of arms to Ukraine and faced appeals from President Volodymyr Zelensky for more artillery.

Alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg announced a new joint package of non-lethal support including secure communications equipment and anti-drone systems.

The assistance will also extend to training Ukrainian forces to pivot to more modern Western weapons over the longer term.

Stoltenberg said:

Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes.

The war in Ukraine has shaken the 30-nation alliance and forced it into the biggest overhaul of its defences since the end of the Cold War.

The summit agreed a new guiding blueprint for NATO that said Russia "is the most significant and direct threat to Allies' security and to peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area".

"We cannot discount the possibility of an attack against allies' sovereignty and territorial integrity," the document, updated for the first time since 2010, said.

In a bid to counter the menace from Russia, leaders agreed to bolster their forces in eastern Europe.

"Allies have committed to deploy additional robust in-place combat-ready forces on our eastern flank," the summit statement said.

