48m ago

add bookmark

NATO membership would strengthen Nordic defence, Swedish defence minister says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Sweden's defence minister pushed for the country to join NATO.
  • The country will decide on 15 May whether to join the military alliance.
  • This comes amid Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The Nordic region's defence capabilities would be strengthened if Sweden and Finland joined NATO, allowing joint defence planning within the framework of the alliance, Sweden's defence minister told Swedish radio on Tuesday.

"(If Sweden and Finland join NATO) there will be the effect that we use each other's strengths and advantages and fully complement each other and also carry out operational planning," Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist of the ruling Social Democrats said.

He told the public broadcaster:

If so, the effect will be that we become stronger together. This is something that can happen if we choose to join NATO.

Sweden already has defence agreements with its Nordic neighbours.

DEVELOPING | UN rights session planned on Ukraine, to address Mariupol 'mass casualties'

The Social Democrats will decide on 15 May whether to drop decades of opposition by the party to NATO membership, a move that would almost certainly lead to Sweden asking to join the 30-nation alliance.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked a rethink of security policy in Sweden and Finland. 

Peter Hultqvist has argued for NATO membership.
Peter Hultqvist has argued for NATO membership.

The Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto, is this week expected to announce his support for an application.

Hultqvist, a long-time sceptic toward Swedish NATO membership, declined to say in the interview what his current stance was.

Denmark, Norway and Iceland are already members of NATO.


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraineswedensecurity
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10380 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.13
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.5%
Gold
1,857.36
+0.2%
Silver
21.82
+0.2%
Palladium
2,091.50
0.0%
Platinum
976.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
105.94
-6.1%
Top 40
60,684
+0.9%
All Share
67,352
+0.9%
Resource 10
69,981
-1.2%
Industrial 25
74,670
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,521
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo