27m ago

add bookmark

Navalny ally says 'no hope of good news' on his health

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

An ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said there was no hope of receiving good news on the health of the hunger-striking opposition politician on Monday.

Navalny, a prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, started refusing food on 31 March in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to provide him with adequate medical care for acute leg and back pain.

READ HERE | Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny could die at 'any minute' - doctors

Speaking to the Ekho Moskvy radio station, Lyubov Sobol said Navalny's allies hoped to receive information about his health closer to the end of the day.

Navalny's allies have announced plans for what they hope will be the largest protests in modern Russian history on Wednesday as Washington warned Russia it would pay a price if he died in jail from his hunger-strike.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladamir putinalexei navalnyrussiapoliticshunger strike
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
54% - 1236 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 400 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 649 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.18
(-1.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.69
(-0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.05
(-0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.02
(-0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.5)
Gold
1,785.55
(+0.5)
Silver
26.09
(+0.5)
Platinum
1,219.00
(+1.3)
Brent Crude
66.77
(-0.3)
Palladium
2,815.62
(+1.2)
All Share
68,347
(-0.5)
Top 40
62,576
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,425
(-0.2)
Industrial 25
88,684
(-0.8)
Resource 10
70,111
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo