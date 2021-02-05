Navalny: From poisoning to prison

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny went on trial on Friday on slander charges, days after he was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

The trial and sentence come more than five months after he was poisoned in a near-fatal attack he has blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Here is a timeline:

Admitted to hospital

The 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner is hospitalised on 20 August 2020 in the Siberian city of Omsk after losing consciousness on a flight.



His entourage says he has been poisoned. Russian doctors say they have found "no trace" of poison.

Transferred to Berlin

Put into a medically induced coma, he is transferred two days later to hospital in Berlin at his family's request.

Novichok

Berlin says on 2 September that medical tests carried out by a German army laboratory yielded "unequivocal evidence" that Navalny was poisoned by Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon.

The European Union and NATO demand an investigation.

Kremlin denial

Two days later, the Kremlin rejects claims that Moscow was behind the poisoning.

Out of coma

On 7 September, Navalny emerges from the coma and is responsive.

Labs confirm poisoning

Laboratories in France and Sweden on 14 September confirm Germany's findings that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok.

Putin condemns "unsubstantiated" accusations.

Out of hospital

On 22 September, Navalny is discharged and the Berlin hospital says a "complete recovery is possible".

The Kremlin says Navalny is welcome to return to Moscow.

Russia froze his assets while he was in a coma.

Putin accused

On 1 October, Navalny accuses Putin of being behind his poisoning.

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accuses Navalny of working for the CIA and calls his claims "groundless and unacceptable".

Spooks stung

Navalny releases on 21 October a recording of him tricking a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) agent on the phone into confessing that he tried to kill him.

The FSB describes the phone call as a "provocation".

Going home

In mid-January, Navalny says he plans to return home despite a threat of jail.

He is arrested shortly after landing in Moscow on 17 January. The next day a court orders that he be held for 30 days.

Navalny urges Russians to "take to the streets".

'Putin's palace'

A day later, Navalny releases an investigation, which goes viral, into a lavish Black Sea property he claims is owned by Putin. Putin say later he does not own it.

In the following days the authorities round up Navalny's allies and warn against protests.

Protests, arrests

On 23 and 31 January, tens of thousands of demonstrators demand Navalny's release.

Thousands are detained.

Prison

On 2 February, Navalny is handed a nearly three-year prison term.

The West calls for his immediate release.

Two days later, he urges his supporters to liberate Russia from a leadership he describes as a "handful of thieves".

Top diplomat visit

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell, on a visit to Moscow, says the bloc's ties with Russia are at a "low point" over Navalny.

Back in court

In his new trial, Navalny faces defamation charges for describing people who appeared in a pro-Kremlin video as "the shame of the country" and "traitors" in a June tweet.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.