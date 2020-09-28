23m ago

add bookmark

Nearly 280 000 US schoolchildren have had coronavirus: study

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paul Biris, Getty Images
  • Nearly 280 000 school children were infected with the coronavirus between 1 March and 19 September, a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
  • Children aged 12-17 were twice likely to get the virus compared to children aged 5-11.
  • The report said that 3 240 hospitalised and 51 died.

Almost 280 000 school-aged children were infected with the novel coronavirus between 1 March and 19 September, according to detailed data released on Monday in a report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The figure accounted for roughly four percent of the total US caseload over this period, with children aged 12-17 approximately twice as likely to be infected as those aged 5-11.

The rate of new cases rose steadily during the spring and then shot up over the summer, peaking on 19 July with an average weekly incidence of 37.9 per 100 000.

The new cases then plateaued for several weeks before declining in late August - though it appears they are now rising again towards summer levels.

The authors wrote that the data helped establish a baseline for monitoring trends of Covid-19 infection as some schools return to in-person learning now and in coming months.

"School studies suggest that in-person learning can be safe in communities with low SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates, but might increase transmission risk in communities where transmission is already high," they said.

Underlying conditions

The report provides more data for trends that were already known, such as that Hispanic and black minority groups are at heightened risk of developing severe Covid-19, as are children with underlying conditions.

Overall, 277 285 children were infected, 3 240 hospitalised (or 1.2 percent); 404 admitted to intensive care (0.1 percent); and 51 died (0.01 percent).

The real rates of hospitalisation, intensive care admission and death are likely to be even lower in reality because the actual number of children infected was probably far higher and not recorded, given the number of asymptomatic cases.

Though the risk to children is relatively low, health experts are more worried about the onward transmission risk children could present to their parents or grandparents.

Children in the 5-11 group accounted for 101 503 cases and 20 deaths while those in the 12-17 group accounted for 175 782 cases and 31 deaths.

Chronic lung disease - which includes asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), for example - was the most prevalent underlying condition.

The rates of infection varied greatly from region to region and the authors emphasised that local authorities should closely monitor the situation to arrive at the best decision about in-person learning.

Related Links
Coronavirus infected hundreds of children at US summer camp
Young children carry higher levels of coronavirus, says study
Egypt homeless, street children hit hard by pandemic scourge
Read more on:
uscoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Monday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1318 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 7235 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
10% - 911 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

16h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.02
(+0.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.86
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.87
(+0.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.35)
Gold
1878.68
(+0.89)
Silver
23.61
(+2.83)
Platinum
880.00
(+3.52)
Brent Crude
42.27
(0.00)
Palladium
2266.00
(+1.84)
All Share
54718.80
(+2.11)
Top 40
50578.66
(+2.08)
Financial 15
9932.20
(+5.65)
Industrial 25
73991.07
(+1.43)
Resource 10
54366.26
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo