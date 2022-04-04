1h ago

add bookmark

Nearly entire global population breathing polluted air: WHO

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Heavy smog seen in area surrounding Ghazipur landfill in morning after fire continues on the second day since Monday afternoon on March 29, 2022 in New Delhi, India.(Photo By Salman Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Heavy smog seen in area surrounding Ghazipur landfill in morning after fire continues on the second day since Monday afternoon on March 29, 2022 in New Delhi, India.(Photo By Salman Ali/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
  • The World Health Organisation (WHO) has blamed poor air quality for millions of deaths each year.
  • It said the global population is still breathing air that exceeds the recommended standards.
  • The WHO provides air quality data from more than 6 000 cities and other settlements across 117 countries.

A full 99 percent of people on Earth breathe air containing too many pollutants, the World Health Organisation said Monday, blaming poor air quality for millions of deaths each year.

Fresh data from the UN health agency showed that every corner of the globe is dealing with air pollution, although the problem is much worse in poorer countries.

"Almost 100 percent of the global population is still breathing air that exceeds the standards recommended by the World Health Organisation," the agency's environment, climate change and health director Maria Neira told reporters.

"This is a major public health issue."

In its previous report four years ago, WHO had already found that over 90 percent of the global population was affected, but it has since tightened its limits, it said.

WHO said:

The evidence base for the harm caused by air pollution has been growing rapidly and points to significant harm caused by even low levels of many air pollutants.

While UN data last year indicated that pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions caused short-lived improvements in air quality, WHO said air pollution remains a towering problem.

"After surviving a pandemic, it is unacceptable to still have seven million preventable deaths and countless preventable lost years of good health due to air pollution," Neira said.

- 'Healthier energy systems' -

WHO's study provides air quality data from more than 6 000 cities and other settlements across 117 countries - representing around 80 percent of urban settings.

In addition, Neira said WHO used satellite data and mathematical models to determine that air quality is falling short basically everywhere.

The poorest air quality was found in the eastern Mediterranean and Southeast Asia regions, and Africa, she said.

The findings were alarming, the organisation said, and highlighted the importance of rapidly curbing fossil fuel use.

WATCH | WHO warns low air quality kills 7 million a year, issues new AQGs

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed that worries over soaring energy prices, due in part to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, should help propel change.

"Current energy concerns highlight the importance of speeding up the transition to cleaner, healthier energy systems," he said in a statement.

"High fossil fuel prices, energy security, and the urgency of addressing the twin health challenges of air pollution and climate change, underscore the pressing need to move faster towards a world that is much less dependent on fossil fuels."

- Worse in poorer countries -

The report provides data on concentrations of dangerous particulate matter with a diameter of between 2.5 and 10 micrometres (PM10), and particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5).

PM2.5 includes toxins like sulfate and black carbon, which pose the greatest health risks since they can penetrate deep into the lungs or cardiovascular system.

And for the first time, the report also provides ground measurements of annual mean concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO2), a common urban pollutant, which is associated with respiratory diseases, particularly asthma.

The report found problems related to particulate pollution were far worse in poorer countries, but that most cities had trouble with nitrogen dioxide.

While the air in 17 percent of cities in high-income countries fell below WHO's air quality guidelines for PM2.5 or PM10, less than one percent of cities in low and middle-income countries complied with the recommended thresholds, the report said.

Out of the around 4 000 cities across 74 countries that collected NO2 data, measurements meanwhile showed only 23 percent of people breathed annual average concentrations of the gas that met levels in WHO's recently updated guidelines.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whoenvironment
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 3946 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 1598 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.59
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.12
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.02
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,931.79
+0.4%
Silver
24.50
-0.5%
Palladium
2,291.80
+0.5%
Platinum
991.45
+0.2%
Brent Crude
104.39
-0.3%
Top 40
68,941
+0.0%
All Share
75,835
-0.1%
Resource 10
81,719
-0.7%
Industrial 25
82,714
+0.7%
Financial 15
17,678
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Stellenbosch University student raises funds to help students in debt
PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape...

02 Apr

PICS | Gift of the Givers to hand out 10 000 food parcels across the Western Cape on eve of Ramadan
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

01 Apr

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

01 Apr

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo