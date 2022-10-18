1h ago

add bookmark

Neighbours pay tribute to 12-year-old girl murdered in Paris

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Neighbours paid tribute to a 12-year-old girl who was murdered in Paris.
  • She disappeared on Friday and her body was discovered later the evening in a plastic trunk outside her building.
  • A 24-year-old-woman - the main suspect - was seen on CCTV leaving the building carrying heavy luggage, including the trunk in which the victim was found.

Shocked neighbours laid flowers and candles on Tuesday in tribute to a 12-year-old girl who was murdered in Paris, a killing which some opposition parties have seized on to call for tougher immigration policies.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the girl disappeared on Friday and her body was discovered later that evening in a plastic trunk outside her building in the 19th arrondissement of the French capital.

She had suffered bruises and cuts and died asphyxiated, the prosecutors said in a statement.

The main suspect, a 24-year old woman, was seen on CCTV exiting the building in the afternoon, carrying heavy luggage, including the trunk in which the victim was found.

"It's unbearable," said a neighbour who declined to give her name. "We've been living in this neighbourhood for years and we've just come here to give support to the family, in leaving a bouquet, because like many people, this breaks our hearts."

Another neighbour said: "Twelve years old... poor girl ... it doesn't make any sense."

French President Emmanuel Macron met with the girl's parents.

"He offered them his condolences and assured them of all his solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through and which upsets us all," his office said.

As authorities confirmed reports that the suspect was an illegal immigrant, the far-right and some in the conservatives' ranks said this showed failings in the government's law and order policies.

"This murder should not have happened. The assassin should not have been in France," Olivier Marleix, president of the conservative Les Republicains group in the National Assembly, told Reuters. "There is a very deep emotion in our country."

"Too many crimes are being committed by clandestine immigrants one has not been able or willing to deport," French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said in parliament. Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne asked her to "show some decency".

Lawyer Alexandre Silva, representing the suspect, told BFM TV that he could not comment on the case.

Newspapers, citing police and judicial sources, said the suspect was Algerian.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3038 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 7513 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 156 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,651.28
+0.0%
Silver
18.72
+0.3%
Palladium
2,018.26
+1.0%
Platinum
912.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
59,829
+0.3%
All Share
66,351
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,416
-0.8%
Industrial 25
80,979
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,668
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

16h ago

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

16h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo