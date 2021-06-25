Neo-Nazi group name scrawled on New York George Floyd statue

A George Floyd statue in New York was defaced.

An inscription attributed to "Patriot Front" was found.

A video shows four people near the scene of the crime.

A statue of George Floyd was defaced and marked with the name of a neo-Nazi group in New York, police said on Thursday, less than a week after it was unveiled.

Police officers said the nearly 2m-tall monument to the 46-year-old black man murdered by a police officer in May 2020 was found covered in paint on Thursday morning.

The inscription was of American far-right cell "Patriot Front", which is thought to have similarly vandalised another Floyd tribute in neighbouring New Jersey.

READ | George Floyd died from 'low level of oxygen', doctor tells court

Authorities released a video showing four individuals, one of whom was holding a spray paint can, near the scene of the crime in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn.

The defacements came before the Friday sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the 45-year-old officer whose killing of Floyd sparked America's biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

'We will bring these cowards to justice'

READ | George Floyd sought help with his 'very last breath': prosecutor

New York police said they are investigating the attack on the monument.

"I'm going to be absolutely clear with the neo-Nazi group that did this: get out of our state," tweeted New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, adding that specialist agents from the state police force would offer to help the investigation.

"We will bring these cowards to justice," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on Twitter.

The wooden statue - made by artist Chris Carnabuci - was inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of Terrence Floyd, brother of George.

On the night of Wednesday into Thursday, another statue of Floyd, in front of the town hall of Newark, New Jersey, was also covered in paint.

According to the news site NJ.com, the inscription "Patriot Front" was also discovered there, before the bronze statue, which weighs more than 300kg, was immediately cleaned.

Newark Police launched an investigation.

Minnesota law provides for a minimum sentence of 12.5 years for Chauvin, who has been jailed since being convicted on three counts of murder and manslaughter two months ago.

But the prosecution has cited Chauvin's "particularly cruel" conduct and called for the maximum of 30 years.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.