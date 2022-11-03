32m ago

add bookmark

Netanyahu and far right declared winners in Israeli elections

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Benjamin Netanyahu (Picture: AFP)
Benjamin Netanyahu (Picture: AFP)
  •  Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and allied parties will take 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament.
  • President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations with politicians on forming a new government after results are officially certified on 9 November.
  • The election was marked by the highest turnout since 2015.

A coalition led by the right-wing former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won a majority of seats in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, allowing the controversial figure to return to power.

Final election results announced on Thursday show that Netanyahu and his ultranationalist allies – many of whom were considered beyond the pale in Israel politics only a few years ago – won 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, with 32 of those seats going to Netanyahu’s party, Likud.

On Wednesday, when roughly 85 percent of the votes had been counted, Netanyahu had told supporters that they were “on the brink of a very big victory”, and promised to form a “stable, national government”.

His opponents in the current coalition, led by Yair Lapid, the centrist current prime minister, won 51 seats, with the remainder held by a small unaffiliated Arab party.

Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and instructed his staff to prepare an organised transition of power, his office said on Thursday.

“The state of Israel comes before any political consideration,” Lapid said. “I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the state of Israel.”

The results mean that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, will be invited by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to form a government, a process that is likely to begin next week.

Netanyahu will have 28 days to form what is expected to be the most right-wing Israeli government in history.

His coalition partners, the Religious Zionism party, won 14 seats.

The party’s leaders will now attempt to translate that strong showing into senior government posts for its members, including positions responsible for security.

That is despite the far-right nature of the party’s leadership – one figure, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has called for Palestinians “disloyal” to Israel to be expelled, and is a former member of the banned Kach party, which is considered a “terrorist” organisation in Israel.

Ben-Gvir was also previously convicted of racist incitement, and had a picture in his office of Baruch Goldstein, an Israeli-American who killed 29 Palestinians in the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre in Hebron in 1994.

However, Netanyahu, who was prime minister for 12 years between 2009 and 2021, owes the Religious Zionism party for its support, after he was abandoned by former allies such as Naftali Bennett.

Bennett, a fellow right winger who was once seen as Netanyahu’s protege, formed a coalition with politicians from across the Israeli spectrum, as well as a party representing Palestinians in Israel, to keep Netanyahu out of power in March 2021.

That alliance, centred on opposition to Netanyahu, proved impossible to keep together, and eventually broke down in June, prompting the latest elections, Israel’s fifth since 2019, which were held on Monday.

The victory represents a reversal of fortunes for Netanyahu, who was also prime minister between 1996 and 1999.

One of the main reasons for the opposition to him was his legal troubles – he faces corruption and fraud charges, allegations he denies.

The Religious Zionism party has said that if it comes into government it will work to remove the offence of “fraud and breach of trust”, which is among crimes Netanyahu has been charged with.

While it is unclear whether this could then retroactively be applied to Netanyahu’s own trial, the plans indicate an upcoming battle with Israel’s judiciary, which has been increasingly painted as an enemy by Netanyahu’s bloc.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
benjamin netanyahuisraelpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 39 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 157 votes
I don't use Twitter
69% - 430 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.39
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.53
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
17.94
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,632.01
-0.2%
Silver
19.53
+1.5%
Palladium
1,817.50
-2.2%
Platinum
922.00
-1.6%
Brent Crude
96.16
+1.6%
Top 40
59,504
-1.7%
All Share
66,047
-1.6%
Resource 10
60,935
-3.4%
Industrial 25
78,779
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,383
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

5h ago

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

15h ago

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo