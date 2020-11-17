1h ago

add bookmark

Nevada first US state to recognise gay marriage in its constitution

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Nevada has included the right of gay couples to marry in its constitution.
  • It is the first US state to do this.
  • The ruling overturns a 2002 referendum.

Nevada has become the first US state to enshrine in its constitution the right of gay couples to marry, overturning an 18-year ban on same-sex marriage.

The measure was put to voters during the recent presidential election on 3 November and the final results were published in recent days.

READ | Gay couple struggles for more than a year to marry in Richards Bay

Voters approved the "Marriage Regardless of Gender Amendment" by 62%, with 38% against, according to the Nevada secretary of state's office.

"It feels good that we let the voters decide," advocacy group Equality Nevada president Chris Davin told NBC News.

"The people said this, not judges or lawmakers. This was direct democracy - it's how everything should be."

He said the initiative was important to members of the LGBTQ community, many of whom are concerned that the new majority conservative US Supreme Court may seek to revoke the ruling that protects same-sex marriage federally.

The new Nevada law overturns a 2002 referendum approved by voters that defined marriage as between "a male and a female person".

However, in 2009 a domestic partnership law was passed by state lawmakers.

But it was not until June 2015 that the US Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage.

The ballot measure which enshrines that right in Nevada's constitution does allow religious organisations and members of the clergy in the state to refuse to perform a marriage.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Qwelane hate speech case: The Bible is also anti-gay, but it's not banned - advocate
Folau claims bushfires 'God's judgement' for gay marriage
Tens of thousands protest French IVF law for single women, lesbians
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 465 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 945 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 4861 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.37
(-0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(-0.71)
ZAR/EUR
18.25
(-0.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(-0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.69)
Gold
1886.30
(-0.11)
Silver
24.63
(-0.45)
Platinum
923.00
(+0.00)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2319.00
(+0.50)
All Share
57333.69
(+0.12)
Top 40
52537.85
(-0.03)
Financial 15
11711.56
(+1.51)
Industrial 25
79125.85
(+0.05)
Resource 10
52004.76
(-0.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo