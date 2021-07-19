New Haiti govt to be formed Tuesday, Ariel Henry as PM: official

The new Haiti government will not have a president and will be tasked with organising fresh elections.

This comes after Haiti president Jovenel Moise was assassinated on 7 July.

Claude Joseph, who took over as the country's interim prime minister will also be stepping down from the role.

Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has run the country following the assassination of president Jovenel Moise, will step down and a new government will be formed with Ariel Henry as prime minister, an official said Monday.

The new government will not have a president, and will be tasked with organising fresh elections "as soon as possible," said the government official, who is close to the prime minister's office.

Moise had tapped Henry to replace Joseph as prime minister in the days before the president was shot dead in his home in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of 7 July.

But in the hours after the assassination Joseph declared a "state of siege" and said he was in charge, launching a power tussle in the violence-wracked, impoverished Caribbean nation.

Haiti also had no working parliament and no workable succession process, and was already mired deep in a political and security crisis when Moise was killed.

"For several days, Claude Joseph and Ariel Henry have been holding a number of working meetings that will lead to the formation of an inclusive government with Ariel Henry as Prime Minister," said the official.

Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president Jovenel Moise, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday for his funeral after she was treated in a Miami hospital for injuries sustained during the 7 July attack at their private residence.https://t.co/09DQ2QctaS — News24 (@News24) July 18, 2021

Joseph will return to his former post as foreign minister in the new government, which will be installed on Tuesday, the official said.

The official added:

There will be no president of the Republic. The mission of this new government will be to organize general elections as soon as possible.

Moise had ruled Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed in the wake of disputes, including on when his own term ended.

As well as presidential, legislative and local elections, Haiti had been due to have a constitutional referendum in September after it was twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official did not give a timeline Monday for when new elections would be held.