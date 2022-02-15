1h ago

add bookmark

New trial against Kremlin critic Navalny starts

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A photograph taken from a TV screen during live broadcast of the court hearing at the penal colony N2 shows Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny (centre)
A photograph taken from a TV screen during live broadcast of the court hearing at the penal colony N2 shows Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny (centre)
ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP
  • The new trial against the Kremlin critic could see more than ten years added to his jail sentence. 
  • Navalny has spent a year behind bars and survived a poison attack. 
  • He is being held in a maximum-security prison in Pokrov. 

A new trial against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny began on Tuesday inside the penal colony outside Moscow where he is held, in a case that could see his jail time extended by more than a decade.

A video link showed Navalny in a prison uniform at the hearing, an AFP journalist reported.

It showed him embracing his wife, Yuliya Navalnaya, while guards stood on either side of them. She had demanded access to the closed-door proceedings a day earlier.

Navalny, who has spent a year behind bars after surviving a poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin, is accused of fresh fraud charges.

READ | Russia orders news sites to delete all allegations that Putin has a secret palace

He is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence, but the new charges could see his time behind bars significantly extended.

The hearing of Moscow's Lefortovsky district court is taking place inside the maximum-security prison where he is being held in Pokrov, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow.

The new fraud case against Navalny was launched in December 2020, while the 45-year-old was recovering in Germany after narrowly surviving a nerve agent poisoning.

Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use more than $4.7 million of donations that were given to his political organisations. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

'Sham trial' 

Amnesty International described the hearing as a "sham trial, attended by prison guards rather than the media."

"It's obvious that the Russian authorities intend to ensure that Navalny doesn't leave prison any time soon," it said in a statement Monday.

The start of the trial comes during a week of intense talks between Russia and the West over Ukraine, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the latest Western leader due in Moscow for talks with Putin.

Navalny allies have called on Scholz to bring up the fate of the politician in his talks with Putin Tuesday.

"Germany stands for peace and justice," Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter. "And now its stance on this is more important than ever."

She said: 

The trial directly in jail of the number one political prisoner says everything about the Putin regime and the prospects of negotiations with him.

Maria Pevchikh, another key Navalny ally, suggested that the trial was "purposefully scheduled to coincide with the most tense week of the Ukrainian crisis."

"They are planning to extend his sentence for another 15 years while everyone's distracted with something bigger," she said on Twitter.

Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for contempt of court during one of his hearings last year when he was jailed on old fraud charges.

Navalny's poisoning and arrest sparked widespread condemnation abroad as well as sanctions from Western capitals.

After his arrest, Navalny's political organisations across the country were declared "extremist" and shuttered, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kremlinalexei navalnyrussiatrial
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 1045 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 6539 votes
I don't know
9% - 763 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.80
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,851.06
-1.1%
Silver
23.27
-2.4%
Palladium
2,250.00
-5.1%
Platinum
1,019.93
-1.0%
Brent Crude
96.48
+2.1%
Top 40
69,401
+0.4%
All Share
76,083
+0.4%
Resource 10
76,888
-1.8%
Industrial 25
92,883
+1.6%
Financial 15
16,174
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo