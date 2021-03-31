46m ago

add bookmark

New York and Virginia take steps to legalise marijuana

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock
  • New York will be the 15th state in the US to legalise adult use of marijuana.
  • Virginia has moved to legalise possession of small amounts of weed.
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was looking forward to signing the bill into law.

New York lawmakers passed a bill on Tuesday to legalise adult use of marijuana, which will make it the 15th state in the United States to allow recreational use of the drug, while Virginia moved to legalise possession of small amounts by July.

The New York State Assembly voted 100-49 to pass a bill legalising recreational use of marijuana by adults late on Tuesday, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was looking forward to signing the bill into law.

"New York has a storied history of being the progressive capital of the nation, and this important legislation will once again carry on that legacy," he said in a statement.

New York's step was followed on Wednesday by Virginia, where Governor Ralph Northam proposed moving up the legalisation of simple possession to July rather than wait until 2024.

Northam said racial disparities in prosecution of marijuana-related crimes prompted him to accelerate the timetable. He cited a report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission which found that Black residents were more than three times as likely to be arrested for possessing small amounts of the drug.

"Our Commonwealth is committed to legalising marijuana in an equitable way," Northam said in the statement.

NORML, a pro-marijuana group, earlier welcomed the news from New York, saying that tens of thousands of New Yorkers were arrested every year over petty marijuana offences, and that most were young, poor, and people of color.

"The legalisation of marijuana is a racial and criminal justice imperative, and today's vote is a critical step towards a fairer and more just system," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The New York State’s official website recently projected that tax collection from the adult-use cannabis program would reach $350 million annually and also create 30 000 to 60 000 new jobs across the state.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4343 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1287 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5340 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.75
(-1.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.36
(-0.7)
EUR/ZAR
17.32
(-0.9)
AUD/ZAR
11.23
(-0.9)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-1.4)
Gold
1,710.97
(+1.5)
Silver
24.41
(+1.6)
Platinum
1,190.00
(+2.8)
Brent Crude
64.14
(-1.3)
Palladium
2,625.00
(+1.3)
All Share
66,485
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,881
(-1.2)
Financial 15
12,268
(-2.3)
Industrial 25
87,398
(-1.5)
Resource 10
66,664
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo