New York attorney general to form grand jury to probe Rochester man's death

  • New York Attorney General Letitia James will form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude.
  • Prude died when police officers tried to restrain him.
  • Protests erupted over his death.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Saturday her office would form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died after Rochester police officers used a hood to restrain him.

"The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter," James said in a statement.

READ | Seven police officers in Rochester, New York suspended over black man's death

Rochester, a city of 200 000 people in the northwest corner of the state, erupted with protests this week after the Prude family released body camera footage from the arrest of Daniel Prude in March.

The footage showed a group of officers putting a mesh hood over Prude's head - apparently to prevent his spit from possibly transmitting the novel coronavirus - as he kneels naked and restrained on the street.

A demonstrator holds a sign as people protest to d
A demonstrator holds a sign as people protest to demand justice for Daniel Prude.
A woman speaks into a megaphone as she hugs a 17-y
A woman speaks into a megaphone as she hugs a 17-year-old who says was recently injured by police, during a protest to demand justice for Daniel Prude.
A demonstrator holds a sign as people protest to d
A demonstrator holds a sign as people protest to demand justice for Daniel Prude.

The video footage also shows officers forcing Prude's face down on the ground. Prude can be heard shouting, "Take this... off my face!" and "You're trying to kill me!" in response to the hood. Officers are heard saying "Calm down" and "stop spitting."

He died a week later at the hospital.

Seven police officers were suspended on Thursday over the arrest. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint", with intoxication by the drug PCP, a contributing factor.

Rochester officials have faced questions over why the officers were not disciplined until the videotape became public five months later.

On Friday, the Rochester police union chief defended the officers, saying they followed their training in responding to Prude, who was having a psychotic episode.

Protests are expected again on Saturday in Rochester after nearly 1 000 demonstrators marched downtown on Friday night.

