45m ago

add bookmark

New York Governor Cuomo resigns after sexual harassment findings

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Imag
  • An inquiry found that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.
  • Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from western New York, will take over as governor of the state.
  • Investigators concluded that Cuomo and his aides created a "toxic" and "hostile" workplace in an office gripped by bullying, fear and intimidation.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, mounting legal pressure and demands for his departure by President Joe Biden and others, a startling downfall for a man once seen as a possible US presidential contender.

Cuomo, a Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth most-populous US state, made the announcement after New York Attorney General Letitia James on 3 August released the results of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated US and state laws.

The investigation, detailed in a 168-page report, found that Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to women including current and former government workers - one a state trooper - and retaliated against at least one woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo denied wrongdoing.

ALSO READ | Cuomo accuser who filed criminal complaint over groping speaks publicly for first time

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from western New York, will take over as governor of the state of more than 19 million people until the end of Cuomo's term in December 2022 as outlined in the state's constitution, becoming the first woman to hold the post.

Cuomo's resignation marks the second time in 13 years that a New York governor has stepped down in scandal, after Eliot Spitzer quit in 2008 over his patronage of prostitutes.

Cuomo also became the latest powerful man taken down in recent years following the rise of the #MeToo social movement against sexual abuse and harassment that has shaken politics, Hollywood, the business world and the workplace.

His resignation spared Cuomo from possible removal from office through impeachment proceedings in the state legislature. An ongoing impeachment investigation had only promised to intensify.

Cuomo, 63, was elected to three terms as governor, as was his late father, Mario Cuomo. He previously served as US Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary from 1997 to 2001 under former President Bill Clinton.

Like his father, Andrew Cuomo never ran for president despite speculation about his possible national ambitions. He gained national prominence last year early in the Covid-19 pandemic after delivering daily news conferences as his state became the US epicenter of the public health crisis.

The civil investigation found that the actions of Cuomo and his senior advisers violated multiple state and federal laws, but James did not pursue criminal charges. Local prosecutors are free to do so, meaning Cuomo still could face legal jeopardy.

Local prosecutors in Manhattan, Nassau County, Albany County and Westchester County said after the report's release that they are looking into the matter and have requested evidence from the independent inquiry. New York City's mayor said Cuomo should face criminal charges.

Cuomo had for months denied mounting allegations of sexual harassment - and renewed those denials after the investigative report was issued. But what was left of his political support crumbled after the findings were made public. Hours later, Biden - a friend of the governor for years - told reporters at the White House: "I think he should resign."

Other prominent Democrats including the state's two US senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also lined up in calling on the party's one-time star to resign.

ALSO READ | Cuomo accuser alleges groping by NY governor was 'crime'

Investigators concluded that Cuomo and his aides created a "toxic" and "hostile" workplace in an office gripped by bullying, fear and intimidation. The complaints about sexual harassment emerged after broader criticism by Democratic politicians in New York that Cuomo governed through intimidation.

Cuomo last year appeared to be a politician in ascent, presenting himself as an authoritative figure in televised news conferences on the pandemic. His image was burnished by television interviews with his younger brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Shortly after James, a fellow Democrat, detailed the findings, Cuomo, the divorced father of three adult daughters, issued a video statement in which he said, "I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."

"That is just not who I am," Cuomo said in the video, as he argued that what women described as sexual advances were inoffensive gestures and comments inspired by a natural physical warmth arising from the culture in which he was raised. In the video, he indicated he had no plans to resign, mentioning specifically the fight against the pandemic.

A Marist Poll released a day after the report was issued showed that 59% of New Yorkers wanted Cuomo to resign, compared to 32% who said he should serve out his term and 9% who were unsure. Among Democrats, however, only 52% favoured resignation.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
andrew cuomous
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
27% - 107 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 16 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
26% - 100 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
11% - 44 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
32% - 125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.81
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,731.48
+0.1%
Silver
23.40
-0.2%
Palladium
2,657.49
+1.9%
Platinum
1,003.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
69.04
-2.4%
Top 40
63,541
+1.7%
All Share
69,602
+1.4%
Resource 10
69,350
+0.0%
Industrial 25
89,841
+3.5%
Financial 15
13,538
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

5h ago

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10h ago

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo