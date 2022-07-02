9m ago

New York moves to ban concealed guns in many places, including Times Square

  • New York lawmakers have voted to ban guns from "sensitive places".
  • The bill is expected to be signed into law.
  • The bill will also require those wanting a gun licence to get more training and submit their social media accounts for review. 

New York lawmakers voted to pass new gun laws on Friday that ban weapons from a long list of "sensitive places," including Times Square, and require people who want a gun licence to get more training and submit their social media accounts to government review.

The bill was headed to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, who was expected to sign it into law, to take effect beginning 1 September.

The emergency legislative session began on Thursday, a week after the Supreme Court's conservative majority struck down New York's restrictive gun-licence laws and ruled for the first time that the US Constitution grants an individual the right to carry weapons in public for self-defense.

New York's Democratic leaders have lambasted the ruling, saying there will be more gun violence if there are more people carrying guns. They conceded they must now loosen the state's century-old permit scheme but sought to keep as many restrictions as they can in the name of public safety, which may end up a target for more legal challenges.

The court ruled the law legislators are changing gave too much discretion to officials to deny a permit.

Hochul, who ordered the extraordinary session in the legislature, said the state's gun-licensing regulations had resulted in New York having the fifth-lowest rate of gun deaths of the 50 US states.

"Our state will continue to keep New Yorkers safe from harm, even despite this setback from the Supreme Court," she said at a news conference in Albany while lawmakers were still debating the bill. "They may think they can change our lives with the stroke of a pen, but we have pens, too."


The court allowed that people could be banned from carrying weapons in certain "sensitive places," but warned lawmakers against applying the label too broadly. The court also made it easier for pro-gun groups to have a gun regulation overturned, ruling that a weapons regulation was likely unconstitutional if it was not similar to the sort of regulations around in the 18th century, when the Constitution's Second Amendment was ratified.

The bill's list of sensitive places included: government buildings, medical facilities, places of worship, libraries, playgrounds, parks, zoos, schools, colleges, summer camps, addiction-support centers, homeless shelters, nursing homes, public transit including the New York City subway, places where alcohol or marijuana is consumed, museums, theaters, stadiums and other venues, polling places and Times Square.

Republican lawmakers complained that the bill made the right to carry weapons lesser than other constitutional rights, such as free speech and freedom of religion.

"Now, it's going to be easier to get a concealed-carry ," Mike Lawler, a Republican member of the Assembly, said during the debate. "But you're not going to be able to carry it anywhere."

'Flagrant violation'

The National Rifle Association, the powerful gun-owners' rights group whose New York affiliate was the successful lead plaintiff in last week's Supreme Court case, said the bill was a "flagrant violation" of the court's ruling and created more barriers to New Yorkers' self-defense rights, indicating it may soon face legal challenges.

"Governor Hochul and her anti-Second Amendment allies in Albany have defied the United States Supreme Court with an intentionally malicious rewriting of New York's concealed carry law," Darin Hoens, the New York NRA state director, said in a statement.

The court ruled in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that New York officials had too much subjective discretion over which gun-licence applicants could enjoy what it said was a constitutional right. Applicants were denied a concealed-carry permit if they could not convince an official they had "proper cause," or some kind of special reason, for carrying a handgun for self-defense.


Reluctantly and not without protest, Hochul agreed the state must remove the "proper cause" requirements, though the bill still requires licensing officers find the applicant is of "good moral character."

The proposed new licensing rules also requires applicants to meet with the licensing officer, usually a judge or a police official, for an in-person interview, and provide the contact details of some immediate family members and any adults they live with.

The bill also makes it a felony to carry a gun into private business premises unless the business affirmatively posts a notice saying concealed weapons are welcome.


