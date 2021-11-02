55m ago

New York poised to elect black ex-cop Adams as mayor

  • New Yorkers headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote for a mayor.
  • Eric Adams - a black former policeman is poised to be elected.
  • New York mayor is often described as the most difficult job in the United States after president.

New Yorkers headed to the polls on Tuesday in a mayoral election that is virtually guaranteed to elect black former policeman Eric Adams as the next leader of America's biggest city.

The centrist Democrat is expected to trounce Republican rival and volunteer crime fighter Curtis Sliwa in the liberal-voting bastion to become just the second African American to lead the Big Apple.

New York mayor is often described as the most difficult job in the United States after president.

A victory for Adams would cap a remarkable rise for someone who was born in poverty in Brooklyn and briefly worked for a gang as a teenager before a beating by police officers spurred his determination to reform the NYPD from within.

"Because I'm standing here, everyday New Yorkers are going to realise that they deserve the right to stand in the city also. This is for the little guy," said Adams, wiping away tears outside a polling station after casting his vote.

If elected, the 61-year-old will succeed unpopular progressive Bill de Blasio, whose two-term limit ends 31 December.

As mayor for more than eight million people, Adams will oversee America's largest municipal budget, crippled by the Covid-19 crisis, and its biggest police force and public school system.

He will be tasked with leading the city's recovery after the pandemic, which has killed more than 34 000 residents and closed hundreds of thousands of businesses.

The moderate candidate defeated progressive rivals in June's Democratic primary by mainly pledging to crack down on violent crime that soared during the pandemic.

He promised to tackle wealth inequalities and reform the education system, as well.

Adams will also have to grapple with a severe lack of affordable housing, violent chaos at the notorious Rikers Island prison and the effects of more extreme weather events on New York's creaking infrastructure.

One of his trickiest balancing acts will be trying to reform police practices while keeping onside a heavily unionized force that feels it has been underappreciated during the de Blasio era.

Adams opposes defunding the police, a policy that is a rallying cry for many on the American left. He is also seen as friendly towards the business community and has not called for higher taxes for wealthy residents.

Reforming the police 

Born in 1960, Adams was raised in a large family living in a working-class neighborhood of Queens. His mother was a cleaner, and his father was a butcher.

Adams briefly ran errands for a gang as a teenager. When he was 15, he was beaten by two NYPD officers after they arrested him for criminal trespassing.

That sparked his determination to join the NYPD and he entered the force in the mid-1980s, serving 22 years and rising to become a captain.

In 1995, he co-founded "100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care," an advocacy group designed to fight against racism in the police and that still exists today.

Adams retired in 2006, winning election to the New York State Senate that year. He served until 2013, when he was elected Brooklyn borough president, providing a springboard for his mayoral ambitions.

Adams credits veganism with reversing his 2016 diabetes diagnosis and released a book last year that aims to turn African Americans to a plant-based diet.

Polls for the NYC's five million registered voters opened at 6:00 am (1000 GMT) and close at 9:00 pm.

Sixty-seven year-old Sliwa, a right-wing radio host known for wearing a red beret, founded the Guardian Angels crime prevention group in 1979.

New York's first Black mayor David Dinkins served from 1990 to 1993.

