1h ago

add bookmark

New York poised to legalise dagga as lawmakers agree on terms - reports

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • New York state is poised to legalise recreational use of dagga.
  • The bill would apply a 13% tax to dagga sales.
  • If passed, New York would join 14 other states which have similar measures.

Democrats, who control the New York legislature, have come to terms on a measure to legalise dagga, which would make the state the 15th in the country to allow recreational use of the drug, according to two reports on Thursday.

The proposed bill, which had eluded lawmakers' attempted agreements for years, would establish a regulatory structure for controlling dagga sales, according to CNN, which cited a legislative source familiar with negotiations and an internal legislative memo that it obtained.

The proposed bill, would apply a 13% excise tax to retail marijuana sales and would eventually allow New Yorkers who are at least 21 years old to grow plants at home, CNN said.

READ | 'Legalise it!' Mboweni tweets he will propose legal cannabis industry to Cabinet

The bill, the terms of which were still being reviewed, could go to a vote in the Assembly and Senate as early as next week, The New York Times said, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is on board with the agreement, which was negotiated by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger, the Times reported.

Reparations

A worker inspects medicinal cannabis plants at a m
A worker inspects medicinal cannabis plants at a medical cannabis farm.

Spokespersons for Cuomo, Peoples-Stokes and Krueger did not immediately respond to requests for conformation.

New York, the country's fourth most populous state, would join 14 others, including neighbouring New Jersey, that permit adult consumption of pot for recreational use, according to NORML, which opposes its prohibition.

Most of the other states legalised recreational use of the drug through popular referendums.

A total of 36 states allow marijuana for medical purposes, NORML said.

In a statement on Thursday, NORML cited studies by the Legal Aid Society and the Drug Policy Alliance showing enforcement of New York's dagga laws had fallen disproportionately on non-white people.

A key part of the state lawmaker's pending agreement is aimed at making reparations for the war on marijuana by earmarking much of tax revenue from its sales for non-white communities and setting aside sales licenses for minority business owners, the Times said.

"When this bill is finally voted on and signed, New York will be able to say we have finally undone damaging criminal justice laws that accomplished nothing but ruining people's lives," Krueger told the paper.

"For me this is a lot more than about raising revenue: It's about investing in the lives of the people that have been damaged," Peoples-Stokes told the Times.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 player scoops the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 2016 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 636 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 2507 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.99
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.65
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.68
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.42
(+0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(-0.4)
Gold
1,728.84
(+0.1)
Silver
25.18
(+0.5)
Platinum
1,160.00
(+0.8)
Brent Crude
61.95
(-3.8)
Palladium
2,638.91
(+1.0)
All Share
66,343
(+2.4)
Top 40
60,791
(+2.6)
Financial 15
12,073
(+1.9)
Industrial 25
87,470
(+1.7)
Resource 10
66,765
(+3.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo