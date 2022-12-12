52m ago

add bookmark

New Zealand Defence Force says it warned pilot at SA flight school linked to China of security risk

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British aerobatics team the Red Arrows taxi on the runway of Zhuhai Airport in China, in October 2016, in its first visit to China.
British aerobatics team the Red Arrows taxi on the runway of Zhuhai Airport in China, in October 2016, in its first visit to China.
Feature China/Future Publishing via Getty Images
  • New Zealand's defence force says it advised a former staffer about security obligations after the flight school he worked for came under scrutiny.
  • The flight school, Test Flying Academy of South Africa, was targeted by the British government in a crackdown.
  • British authorities were concerned the school was acting as an intermediary for China's People's Liberation Army to recruit pilots.

WELLINGTON – The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) in October reminded a former defence staffer about security obligations after the South African flight school he was working for came under scrutiny by authorities in Britain, defence officials said on Monday.

The British government in October announced a crackdown on former military pilots working for intermediaries, including Test Flying Academy of South Africa, amid concern by British authorities it was acting as an intermediary for China's People's Liberation Army to recruit pilots.

At the time, the New Zealand Defence Force said it knew four former serving personnel working with the academy.

"One of the four of the individuals was spoken to, and this happened in October as they were the only one who maintained a security clearance with NZDF at the time," a defence force spokesperson told Reuters.

Security clearance

The academy has previously responded to the British crackdown with a statement on its website, saying all of its activities were legal.

A previous contractor there, former US Marine pilot Daniel Edmund Duggan, was arrested in New South Wales in October at the request of the US government. His case will be in court this week. He denies breaching the law.

The NZDF spokesperson added that it had also advised staff on 23 October about the academy, reminding them of their obligations to security and to their security clearance under the government’s Protective Security Requirements.

The office of New Zealand Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has asked for advice on the situation and whether more needed to be done.

A defence ministry spokesperson said Henare was assured that the NZDF had taken all practical steps to ensure there was no risk to sensitive information being released.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
test flying academy of south africasouth africanew zealandukchinamilitarysecurity
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 369 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 3474 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
30% - 3015 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 3284 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.50
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.50
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.50
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.84
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,788.11
-0.7%
Silver
23.39
-0.4%
Palladium
1,899.50
-2.9%
Platinum
1,005.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,421
+0.1%
All Share
74,515
-0.0%
Resource 10
73,032
-0.4%
Industrial 25
92,863
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,434
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

5h ago

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo