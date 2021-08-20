New Zealand extends Covid-19 lockdown as Delta variant outbreak spreads from Auckland to Wellington

Wellington – New Zealand extended a national Covid-19 lockdown on Friday as case numbers continued to rise and a Delta variant outbreak spread from Auckland to the capital Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the initial three-day lockdown, which would have expired overnight Friday, would be extended by another four days.

She said New Zealand was still trying to assess the scale of the outbreak, which emerged in Auckland this week, ending the country's run of six months without community transmission.

She said:

We just don't quite know the full scale of this Delta outbreak. All in all, this tells us we need to continue to be cautious.

Ardern said all the cases, including those in Wellington, were linked.



"That's important, as it means we're starting to build a picture of the edges of this cluster," she said.

"At this stage, we don't have random cases popping up."

New Zealand has seen only 26 deaths in a population of five million, but only around 20% of the population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The latest outbreak was traced back to a traveller who returned from Sydney earlier this month, although it remains unclear how the virus jumped quarantine containment into the community.

