New Zealand extends Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland

Wellington – New Zealand's largest city Auckland will remain in a Covid-19 lockdown for at least another two weeks, although some restrictions will be eased, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Ardern said the city of two million would move down to level three on New Zealand's four-tier coronavirus response system by late Tuesday, even as authorities remain committed to eliminating a Delta-variant outbreak.

"We're moving now because the advice we have is that we do not have widespread, undetected transmission in Auckland," she told reporters.

She said:

If everyone continues to play their part, we can continue stamping out (the virus).

The change means stay-at-home orders will remain in place but some businesses, such as takeaway food outlets, can open using contactless delivery.



New Zealand imposed a nationwide lockdown on 17 August, when the first case of the highly transmissible Delta variant was found in the community.

The cluster has been concentrated in Auckland and the rest of the country moved out of lockdown earlier this month. Ardern said the North Island city could do the same when authorities were confident the outbreak was "well contained".

"At the moment, we continue to see mystery cases cropping up through community testing," she said. "We want to see a turnaround in some of these situations."

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.