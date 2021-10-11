57m ago

add bookmark

New Zealand makes Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers, teachers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the "clear path forward" to fewer lockdown curbs is a higher level of vaccinations.
  • Health and disability sector workers, as well as school and early learning staff will be required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
  • About 2.38 million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 57% of the eligible population.

New Zealand will require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as she extended restrictions in Auckland, its largest city, for another week.

New Zealand is fighting the highly infectious Delta outbreak that forced it to abandon its long-standing strategy of eliminating the new coronavirus amid persistent infections and is looking to live with the virus through higher vaccinations.

Ardern told reporters in Wellington:

New Zealand is at one of the trickiest and most challenging moments in the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

Ardern, however, said "there is a clear path forward" in the next few months to live with fewer curbs and more freedoms once the country reaches a higher level of vaccinations.

About 2.38 million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 57% of the eligible population, with officials promising to end lockdowns once 90% of the eligible population is vaccinated.

Health and disability sector workers will have to be fully vaccinated by 1 December, while school and early learning staff must get their two doses by 1 January, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Jacinda Ardern receives dose of Covid-19 vaccine
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Manurewa vaccination centre in Auckland on 18 June 2021.

The decision of mandatory vaccinations comes as New Zealand reported 35 new cases, all of them in Auckland, down from 60 on Sunday, taking the total cases in the current outbreak to 1 622.

Having largely controlled the virus last year, New Zealand has recorded just over 4 600 cases and 28 deaths.

Some 1.7 million people in Auckland entered into a lockdown in mid-August in an effort to stamp out the Delta outbreak, the first major spate of community cases in the country since early in the pandemic.

Authorities last week eased some curbs in Auckland, including leaving homes to connect with loved ones outdoors, with a limit of 10 people, as well as go to beaches and parks.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jacinda ardernnew zealandhealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1671 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 2987 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
57% - 6107 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

4h ago

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.41
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.30
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,755.11
-0.1%
Silver
22.57
-0.5%
Palladium
2,179.95
+4.7%
Platinum
1,039.50
+1.0%
Brent Crude
82.39
+0.5%
Top 40
59,578
+1.3%
All Share
65,924
+1.0%
Resource 10
62,776
+2.1%
Industrial 25
83,244
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,097
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21279.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo