1h ago

add bookmark

New Zealand passes law banning conversion therapy

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
New Zealand's parliament near-unanimously passed a legislation that bans practices intended to forcibly change a person's sexual orientation.
New Zealand's parliament near-unanimously passed a legislation that bans practices intended to forcibly change a person's sexual orientation.
iStock
  • The government said it had received nearly 107 000 public submissions on the bill. 
  • Infringing the legislation can result in a three year prison sentence. 
  • The legislation still protects freedom of opinion and belief that doesn't harm another person. 

New Zealand's parliament on Tuesday near-unanimously passed a legislation that bans practices intended to forcibly change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, known as conversion therapy.

The bill, which was introduced by the government last year, passed with 112 votes in favour and eight votes opposed.

This is a great day for New Zealand's rainbow communities," Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said.

He added: 

Conversion practices have no place in modern New Zealand.

The government has said practices such as conversion therapy do not work, are widely discredited and cause harm.

The legislation also lays out what is not conversion practice and protects the right to express opinion, belief, religious belief or principle which is not intended to change or suppress a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

The government said it had received nearly 107 000 public submissions on the bill, the highest number of public submissions ever received on any legislation.

Under the legislation, it will be an offence to perform conversion practices on a child or young person aged under 18, or on someone with impaired decision-making capacity. Such offences would be subject to up to three years imprisonment.

READ | James Blunt's music used to deter New Zealand protesters from parliament

It will also be an offence to perform conversion practices on anyone – irrespective of age – where the practices have caused serious harm, and offenders can be subject to up to five years imprisonment.

Laws against conversion therapy have been gaining momentum around the world. Canada's parliament voted unanimously last year to ban LGBT conversion therapy.

The United States does not have a federal ban on conversion therapy, but several U.S. states, including California, Colorado, New York, Washington and Utah, prohibit the practice to some degree.

Aimed at changing a person's sexual orientation or gender identity, conversion therapy can include talk therapy, hypnosis, electric shocks and fasting. In extreme cases, exorcism and "corrective rape" for lesbians, have been documented.

Ending conversion therapy was one New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's campaign promises when she was elected for a second term last year.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandconversion therapy
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 1085 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 6802 votes
I don't know
9% - 782 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,850.73
-1.1%
Silver
23.23
-2.6%
Palladium
2,223.50
-6.2%
Platinum
1,014.00
-1.6%
Brent Crude
96.48
+2.1%
Top 40
69,169
+0.1%
All Share
75,853
+0.1%
Resource 10
76,381
-2.5%
Industrial 25
92,757
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,160
+2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo