45m ago

add bookmark

New Zealand resumes refugee intake as coronavirus fears ease

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Premier Jacinda Ardern. Foto: Getty Images
Premier Jacinda Ardern. Foto: Getty Images
Getty Images
  • New Zealand said on Friday it will start receiving refugees again this month.
  • A group of 35 refugees will arrive in February, with about 210 refugees expected to enter the country by 30 June.
  • All arrivals will have to complete a 14-day stay in government managed isolation facilities.

New Zealand said on Friday it will start receiving refugees again this month, nearly a year after it shut its borders to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A group of 35 refugees will arrive in February, with about 210 refugees expected to enter the country by 30 June, Immigration New Zealand and officials said.

"With health protocols in place and safe travel routes, we are ready to welcome small groups of refugee families as New Zealand residents to this country, to begin their new lives," Fiona Whiteridge, general manager for refugee and migrant services at Immigration New Zealand, said in a statement.

All arrivals will have to complete a 14-day stay in government managed isolation facilities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's government increased the country's refugee intake during its first term from 1 000 people a year to 1 500, starting from July 2020.

But arrivals were put on hold in March last year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, except for a small number of priority emergency cases.

New Zealand's early response to the pandemic has allowed the country to virtually eliminate Covid-19 domestically and avoid the high numbers of infections and deaths seen in many other nations.

It reported one new case of Covid-19 at a quarantine facility on Friday, and no new cases in the community, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 62.

New Zealand has reported just 1 959 confirmed cases and 25 deaths from the coronavirus to date. It was ranked at the top of a recent Covid Performance Index of nearly 100 countries for its handling of the pandemic.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
13% - 9 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
18% - 13 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
69% - 50 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.48
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
17.91
(+0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.10)
Gold
1805.82
(+0.62)
Silver
26.61
(+1.21)
Platinum
1113.00
(+1.81)
Brent Crude
59.02
(+0.65)
Palladium
2318.60
(+1.21)
All Share
64316.77
(+0.83)
Top 40
58921.82
(+0.73)
Financial 15
12531.51
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
86952.22
(+0.17)
Resource 10
60805.72
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo