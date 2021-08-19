1h ago

New Zealand solves 'puzzle' behind fresh Covid-19 outbreak, traces origin to traveller from Sydney

  • New Zealand authorities managed to pinpoint the origin of the recent Covid-19 outbreak to a traveller who arrived from Sydney on 7 August.
  • The man had been in quarantine and hospital since arriving, raising hopes the virus hadn't been in the community as long as feared.
  • The Auckland man arrived on a "red zone" flight, arranged to return stranded citizens after the trans-Tasman travel bubble was suspended.

Wellington – New Zealand reported a breakthrough on Thursday in tracing the source of a Covid-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus.

Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the novel coronavirus this week, ending a six-month run of no community cases in New Zealand.

Tests showed the man had a version of the Delta strain found in Australia, and Ardern said investigations narrowed down the origin to a person who arrived from Sydney on 7 August.

She said the traveller had been in quarantine and hospital since touching down, indicating the virus had not been in the community as long as initially feared.

Ardern told reporters:

We believe we have uncovered the piece of the puzzle we were looking for.

She said finding the outbreak's source also increased the "ability to circle the virus, lock it down and stamp it out".

Case numbers grew by 11 overnight to a total of 21, she said.

Cautious optimism

Ardern ordered a three-day national lockdown – New Zealand's first in 15 months – when the first case emerged on Tuesday, with Auckland and nearby Coromandel facing restrictions for a week.

She said:

We're all prepared for cases to get worse before they get better, that's always the pattern in these outbreaks.

But she said there were grounds for cautious optimism "because we believe it wasn't here for long before it was found".

The infected traveller arrived from Sydney on a so-called "red zone" flight, arranged to bring back New Zealanders stranded when Wellington suspended a trans-Tasman travel bubble due to multiple outbreaks in Australia.

The person tested positive two days later and was hospitalised a week after that.

Officials said it was still unclear how the virus spread into the community and 1 000 close contacts of positive cases were being assessed.

A decision is due Friday on whether the three-day lockdown will be extended or end by Saturday.

'Covid zero' strategy

New Zealand has adopted a policy of eliminating the virus in the community, rather than containing it, which has resulted in only 26 deaths in a population of five million.

Neighbouring Australia has been pursuing a similar "Covid zero" strategy, but is struggling to contain outbreaks of the Delta variant.

Health authorities on Thursday urged mass Covid-19 testing for an entire outback town in far western New South Wales, where an outbreak that began in Sydney two months ago is spreading.

The area is grappling with Australia's first significant outbreak in Aboriginal communities, with specialist military health teams deployed this week to boost sluggish vaccination efforts.

Early in the pandemic, Wilcannia's roughly 750 residents put up signs on the town's limits asking travellers not to stop – fearing the virus could obliterate an already vulnerable community, where more than 60% identify as Indigenous.

 

