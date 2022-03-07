New Zealand, South Korea announce new sanctions on Russia

New Zealand announced sanctions on Russia.

South Korea quit transacting with the Russian central bank.

The moves are in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand’s government said on Monday that it will introduce legislation to allow it to bring first-of-its-kind sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets to the country to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop superyachts, ships and aircraft from entering New Zealand waters or airspace.

LIVE | Russia hits Ukraine from air, land and sea as civilians try to flee

Ardern also released a list of 100 individuals banned from travelling to New Zealand.

Meanwhile, South Korea has decided to sever transactions with Russia’s central bank and immobilise any assets held by the bank in the won, in the country’s latest move to join Western countries' efforts to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow.

South Korea's finance ministry will release more details, including the scope of further sanctions which "will be in line with US financial sanctions", later on Monday, an official with the country's finance ministry said.

The move comes after Seoul earlier announced it would ban exports of strategic items, block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, and boost aid to Ukraine.

The restricted items will include electronics, semiconductors, computers, information and communications, sensors and lasers, navigation and avionics, and marine and aerospace equipment.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.