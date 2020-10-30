33m ago

add bookmark

New Zealand votes ‘yes’ to legalisation of euthanasia

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock

New Zealand has voted to legalise euthanasia but could reject recreational cannabis use following two referendums that were part of this month’s general election, the country’s Electoral Commission said on Friday.

New Zealanders were asked whether they agreed with the End of Life Choice Bill, which allows assisted dying for people with terminal illnesses subject to a range of conditions and safeguards.

Issuing preliminary results, the commission said more than 65.2 percent of voters were in favour of the legislation permitting euthanasia.

Nearly half a million votes have yet to be counted and the final results will be released on 6 November.

The “yes” vote means New Zealand joins a small group of nations and territories including the Netherlands and Canada that have legalised euthanasia. The government has to ensure the legislation is implemented by October 2021.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was re-elected in a landslide, backed the bill and also the legalisation of cannabis for recreational use.

The Electoral Commission said 53.1 percent of voters opposed that plan, which would have made the country only the third Canada and Uruguay to legalise the drug’s use for adults.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
104-year-old Australian promotes right to assisted suicide
Dutch prosecutors probe four euthanasia cases
Bangladeshi father seeks mercy killing of sons, grandson
Read more on:
new zealand
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
11% - 25 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
60% - 140 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
30% - 70 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

4h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(+0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.11
(+0.27)
ZAR/EUR
19.06
(+0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.48
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.04)
Gold
1870.60
(+0.17)
Silver
23.29
(+0.10)
Platinum
849.00
(+0.12)
Brent Crude
38.07
(-3.48)
Palladium
2223.00
(+1.02)
All Share
51615.96
(-0.54)
Top 40
47359.08
(-0.46)
Financial 15
9577.99
(-1.83)
Industrial 25
73052.48
(+0.51)
Resource 10
47135.60
(-1.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo