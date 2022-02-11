1h ago

add bookmark

New Zealanders occupy parliament grounds for fourth day 'festival' protest

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Protests outside New Zealand's parliament grew.
  • People pitched tents and a gazebo.
  • Police said there were no incidents of note except two arrests.

More people arrived outside New Zealand's parliament on Friday, as protesters calling for an end to a vaccine mandate and tough Covid-19 restrictions refused to end their demonstrations despite arrests by the police.

It's been four days since several thousand protesters, inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, occupied the parliament lawns in the capital Wellington, and blocked surrounding streets with their trucks, cars, camper vans and motorcycles.

READ | 'All of us want to actually move on,' says PM Ardern as cops break up New Zealand protest

On Thursday, the police arrested 120 people as they attempted to forcefully remove the protesters, but were seen falling back later in the day as the campers refused to move.

The police said in a statement on Friday that there were no incidents of note overnight at the parliament grounds, although two more people were arrested for "alcohol-related behaviour".

"Police continue to take a measured approach to the protesters, who are trespassing on the grounds of Parliament and have been repeatedly asked to leave," Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in the statement.

'Festival'

Protesters sit outside their tents on the lawn of
Protesters sit outside their tents on the lawn of parliament on the fourth day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions, inspired by a similar demonstration in Canada, in Wellington.
Police withdraw from their line and fall back to t
Police withdraw from their line and fall back to the front of Parliament buildings on the third day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions.

There are a range of different causes and motivations among the protesters, making it difficult to open clear and meaningful lines of communication, the police said, adding that misinformation, particularly on social media, has been identified as an issue.

More tents and even a gazebo went up on the lawn as more protesters arrived from across the country on Friday. But the crowd was peaceful, singing and dancing, unlike the angry demonstrations seen on Thursday.

One of the organisers said on the microphone:

At the moment it looks more like a festival here.

"Does anybody see a mob here?"

A small number of protesters were also reported to have gathered in other cities like Nelson and Christchurch in solidarity.

The protesters ignored calls from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to "move on". The continuing stand-off is mounting political pressure on Ardern, whose approval ratings taking a hit in recent opinion polls.

Despite garnering plaudits for keeping the country virtually virus-free over the last two years, the strict restrictions that are still in place have become unpopular.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
12% - 193 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
77% - 1270 votes
I don't know
11% - 182 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.57
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.25
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,827.26
+0.0%
Silver
22.96
-1.0%
Palladium
2,259.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,032.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
91.41
-0.2%
Top 40
69,499
-0.6%
All Share
76,191
-0.5%
Resource 10
77,715
-0.6%
Industrial 25
92,915
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,912
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo