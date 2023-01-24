New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern bids emotional farewell on last day as prime minister

Jacinda Arden served her last day as prime minister of New Zealand on Tuesday.

Jacinda Ardern bid an emotional farewell on her last day as prime minister on Tuesday, speaking of the kindness and empathy New Zealanders have shown her, but said she was ready to be a sister and a mother.

Days after stunning the world by announcing she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country and would step down, the 42-year-old arrived at a gathering of politicians and Maori elders in the small town of Ratana, north of the capital Wellington, and was instantly surrounded by supporters seeking photographs.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greatest privilege of my life," Ardern told the gathering in a speech.

She will resign on Wednesday and be replaced by the new Labour party leader, Chris Hipkins.

Ardern, along with Hipkins and opposition politicians, were making an annual visit to Ratana, where a weeklong celebration is held for the birth of Maori prophet Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana.

"My overall experience in this job... has been one of love, empathy and kindness," she said.



The left-leaning global icon gained attention for bringing her baby to a United Nations meeting and wearing a hijab after a massacre targeting Muslims. Although she became a target for hate and online abuse by right-wing extremists on social media, she said she was leaving the job with love in her heart.

She said:

I want you to know I leave with a greater love and affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and its people than when I started.

Before heading onto the grounds, Ardern faced the media for possibly the last time as prime minister, smiling broadly and declining to answer political questions, saying they were now the responsibility of her successor.



"I am ready to be lots of things. I'm ready to be a backbench MP (member of parliament). I'm ready to be a sister and a mum," she said.

Her daughter Neve is 4 years old and starts school in June.

Hipkins, the country's former COVID minister, was the only person nominated to take over as Labour Party leader. He was first elected to parliament in 2008.



