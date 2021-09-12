1h ago

add bookmark

Newly released FBI memo hints at Saudi involvment with 9/11 hijackers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The White House has declassified a memo from the FBI pertaining to 9/11 events. 
  • The memo fortified suspicions of Saudi being involved with the hijackers. 
  • However, this memo lacked proof that would compel victims' families to sue Saudi Arabia.

The Biden administration declassified an FBI memo on Saturday that fortified suspicions of official Saudi involvement with the hijackers in the 11 September 2001 attacks, but it fell well short of proof that victims' families suing Saudi Arabia had hoped for.

The memo from 4 April 2016, which had been classified until now, showed links between Omar Bayoumi, at the time a student but suspected to have been a Saudi intelligence operative, and two of the Al-Qaeda operatives who took part in the plot to hijack and crash four airliners into targets in New York and Washington.

Based on 2009 and 2015 interviews with a source whose identity is classified, the document details contacts and meetings between Bayoumi and the two hijackers, Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Midhar, after the two arrived in Southern California in 2000 ahead of the attacks.

OPINION | A line from 9/11 to 6 January? by John Matisonn

It also strengthens already-reported links between the two and Fahad al Thumairy, a conservative imam at the King Faad mosque in Los Angeles and an official at the Saudi consulate there.

The document says that telephone numbers associated with the source indicated contact with a number of people who assisted Hamzi and Midhar while they were in California, including Bayoumi and Thumairy, as well as the source himself.

It says the source told the FBI that Bayoumi, beyond his official identity as a student, had "very high status" in the Saudi consulate.

The memo said: 

Bayoumi's assistance to Hamzi and Midha included translation, travel, lodging and financing.

The memo also said that the FBI source's wife told them Bayoumi often talked about "jihad."

And it further connects by meetings, phone calls and other communications, Bayoumi and Thumairy with Anwar al Alaki, the US-born cleric who became an important Al-Qaeda figure before he was killed in a drone strike in Yemen in 2011.

The document released was still significantly redacted and did not offer a clear direct link between the Saudi government and the hijackers.

It was released after President Joe Biden was pressured by family members of those killed on 9/11 who have sued Saudi Arabia for complicity.

ALSO READ | Trump slams Afghan withdrawal 'incompetence' on 9/11 anniversary

Three successive US administrations have refused to declassify and release documents related to the case, apparently because they do not want to damage the US-Saudi relationship.

Jim Kreindler, one of the leaders of the lawsuit, said the document validates the lawsuit's key contention that the Saudi government helped the hijackers.

"With this first release of documents, 20 years of Saudi Arabia counting on the US government to cover up its role in 9/11 comes to an end," Kreindler said in a statement.

The families are still hoping for stronger evidence when more classified material is released inside the next six months, based on a Biden order.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saudi arabiaus9/11
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1500 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
56% - 5052 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
19% - 1664 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 747 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

11 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo