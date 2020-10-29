13m ago

add bookmark

Nice church attack: France raises attack alert level to highest, Vatican condemns 'act of terror'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait after a knife attack.
French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait after a knife attack.
Valery HACHE / AFP

France raised its alert to the highest level nationally on Thursday after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in the city of Nice in the third apparent jihadist attack in just over a month.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday's attack, in which at least one victim had their throat slit, was "as cowardly as it is barbaric" and told parliament he had decided to raise France's Vigipirate security alert system to the highest, "attack emergency" level.

France's national anti-terror prosecutors said on Thursday they have opened a murder inquiry after a man killed three people , including one whose throat was slit, at a basilica in central Nice and wounded several others.

Nice's mayor, Christian Estrosi, told journalists at the scene that the assailant, detained shortly afterwards by police, "kept repeating 'Allahu Akbar' (God is Greater) even while under medication".

Meanwhile, the Vatican on Thursday condemned the attack that left three people dead at a church in Nice, France, saying terrorism and violence were never acceptable.

READ | Probe launched after man kills three at France church

"Today's attack sowed death in a place of love and consolation, the house of the Lord," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

"It is a moment of pain in a time of confusion. Terrorism and violence can never be accepted." He said Pope Francis had been informed and was praying for the victims. The pope hoped the French people would "respond in a united way to evil with good."

- Additional reporting by Reuters

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Man charged for 'liking' photo of murdered French teacher
Deadly stabbing in Germany investigated as terrorist attack
Sudan Prime Minister says US blacklisting harms path to democracy: report
Read more on:
francecrime
Lottery
5 players bag R68k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 10122 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 11365 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.41
(-0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(+0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.31)
Gold
1868.33
(-0.58)
Silver
22.81
(-2.52)
Platinum
864.00
(-0.57)
Brent Crude
39.48
(-4.73)
Palladium
2198.00
(-2.47)
All Share
51768.02
(-1.03)
Top 40
47452.80
(-1.00)
Financial 15
9758.53
(-2.67)
Industrial 25
72533.50
(-0.45)
Resource 10
47633.85
(-1.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

5h ago

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo