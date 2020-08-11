44m ago

add bookmark

Night terrors, crying, fear: Beirut blast traumatises city's children

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian medics check the wounds of Hussein, a six-year-old Syrian boy, who was injured by shattered glass during the horror explosion.
Russian medics check the wounds of Hussein, a six-year-old Syrian boy, who was injured by shattered glass during the horror explosion.
Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • The horror blast at a Beirut port has traumatised the city's children.
  • Parents have reported that their children are living in terror, afraid of dying.
  • The blast is said to have injured 1 000 children. The overall death toll sits at 171.

    "I don't want to die." Those were the first words Hiba's six-year-old son screamed after the massive explosion at Beirut port sent shards of glass flying around their house.

    The blast a week ago that injured around 1 000 children and temporarily displaced 100 000 according to the UN had the magnitude of an earthquake.

    The death toll had risen to 171 on Tuesday, health officials said. More than 6 000 people were wounded.

    The mental shock it caused among Beirut's youngest was just as powerful.

    When the boy saw blood on his feet, "he started screaming: 'Mom, I don't want to die'," Hiba recalled.

    "What is this life? Coronavirus and an explosion!," her son told her after the blast.

    "Imagine that!" said the mother. "A child only six years old asking this question."

    The 35-year-old mother of two, who asked to withhold the names of her children and their family name, said her entire building shook when the catastrophe struck on 4 August.

    Her son, who was sitting on a living room couch just across from her, was speckled with shards of glass from a blown-out window.

    "The shattered glass whirled around us," Hiba said, a scene described by countless survivors.

    Motionless

    For a few seconds her son sat motionless and unscathed on the couch.

    She then dragged him out of the room, they boy barefoot on a carpet of splintered glass that cut bloody gashes into his feet.

    "My son now twitches in panic every time he hears a loud sound," she said.

    Hiba's son was not the only one left traumatised. His infant sister, born just 16 days before the explosion, lost conciousness for 20 minutes.

    "It took a lot of time before she began to wake up and start crying," said Hiba, so shocked herself that she has struggled to breastfeed her since.

    She said she now keeps her son in his room, surrounded by his toys, instead of in the living room where the television broadcasts scenes of grief and devastation all day long.

    "I don't know if he is bottling up his emotions," Hiba said. "But I'm trying to spend a lot of time with him in case he needs to talk."

    The explosion that gutted swathes of the city killed at least 171 people and left 6 000 physically wounded.

    Children are among the casualties and the UN children's agency Unicef has warned that "those who survived are traumatised and in shock".

    In a video widely shared on social media showing plumes of smoke rising from the harbourside, the almost playful voice of a child can initially be heard in the background, saying "explosion, explosion".

    Impact

    When the impact from the massive blast hits him, the same child also screams, in English: "Mom, I don't want to die."

    On Lebanese TV, the mother of a three-year-old girl killed in the blast gave an emotional testimony in which she shared her feeling of guilt about having tried to raise a child in a dysfunctional country.

    EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Wounded people wai
    Two huge explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

    "I want to apologise to Alexandra," she said, "because I did not take her out of Lebanon."

    - 'Anxiety, night terrors' -

    The Save the Children charity has warned of a severe strain on children's mental health as a result of the blast.

    "Without proper support, children might face long-term consequences," it said in a statement.

    Anne-Sophie Dybdal, the charity's senior child protection advisor, warned of "anxiety, trouble sleeping, attacks of night terror".

    "The impact on children can be very deep," she said.

    Child psychologist Sophia Maamari said traumatised children may also develop separation anxiety that could make them fear even going to the bathroom without one of their parents.

    Loud bangs may trigger fears of another blast and some children could go temporarily mute or tend toward self-isolation, the psychologist explained.

    Maamari advised that parents should make their children feel like they are allowed to be scared by telling them that they too were frightened by the explosion.

    Related Links
    Egypt moves 'dangerous materials' from airports after Beirut blast
    Lebanon govt on brink over blast fallout as another minister steps down
    Lebanon govt resigns amid outrage over Beirut blast
    Read more on:
    lebanonbeirut blast
    Lottery
    One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
    Full list of lottery results
    Lockdown For
    DAYS
    HRS
    MINS
    Voting Booth
    Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
    Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
    Results
    Yes I would
    28% - 907 votes
    No I would not
    26% - 860 votes
    I'd wait to see the outcomes first
    46% - 1508 votes
    Vote
    Previous Results
    Podcasts
    PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

    16h ago

    PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
    PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

    08 Aug

    PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
    PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

    01 Aug

    PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
    PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

    25 Jul

    PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
    News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

    24 Jul

    News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
    PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

    18 Jul

    PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
    View all Podcasts
    ZAR/USD
    17.46
    (+1.10)
    ZAR/GBP
    22.80
    (+1.46)
    ZAR/EUR
    20.50
    (+1.28)
    ZAR/AUD
    12.48
    (+1.40)
    ZAR/JPY
    0.16
    (+1.97)
    Gold
    1921.47
    (-5.26)
    Silver
    25.49
    (-12.29)
    Platinum
    939.00
    (-4.56)
    Brent Crude
    44.95
    (+1.33)
    Palladium
    2124.00
    (-4.68)
    All Share
    57168.24
    (+0.72)
    Top 40
    52831.61
    (+0.76)
    Financial 15
    10215.75
    (+3.21)
    Industrial 25
    75524.64
    (+1.14)
    Resource 10
    58677.82
    (-0.46)
    All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
    Feel Good
    FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

    08 Aug

    FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

    11 Nov 2019

    News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
    FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

    07 Aug

    FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
    FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

    06 Aug

    FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
    More Feel Good news stories
    Apple Store Google Play
    © 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
    Iab Logo