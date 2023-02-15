23m ago

add bookmark

Nikki Haley wants new Republican leadership as she launches bid for 2024 US election

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Nikki Haley has launched her bid for the Republican nomination for the US' 2024 elections.
  • Haley is the second candidate vying for the role.
  • She is formerly the US' ambassador to the UN.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley said on Wednesday it was time to move past "stale ideas" and called for a new generation of leaders at the first stop of her campaign for the Republican nomination for US president in 2024.

Haley is just the second declared candidate seeking the Republican nod to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024, allowing her to stand out in a so-far uncrowded field but also exposing her to former President Donald Trump's anger.

The 51-year-old former South Carolina governor declared her candidacy on Tuesday with a video that called for new party leadership - a veiled jab at Trump, who some Republican leaders blame for the party's disappointing performance in November's midterm elections.

"We're ready. Ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. And we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future," Haley told a crowd of hundreds at the Charleston Visitors Center in the historic city's downtown.

Haley supporters at the event agreed with her calls for new leadership in the Republican party.

"I think Trump can be very polarising and divisive at times," said Tim Jansen, 54, a Haley supporter from Charleston. "I would like to see a little more tolerance, a little more communication. Flexibility."

Haley received an endorsement on Wednesday from prominent South Carolina Republican Ralph Norman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives' conservative Freedom Caucus who was a staunch supporter of Trump during his presidency.

"It's time for a reset and a new chapter in national Republican politics, and there’s no better person to help write that new chapter than our former governor," Norman wrote on Twitter.

READ | US midterms: After landmark Roe v Wade judgment, states pass initiatives protecting abortion rights

Haley faces an uphill climb in her bid for the nomination: a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that just 4% of registered Republicans supported Haley.

Trump received support from 43% of registered Republicans in the poll conducted from 6-13 February while 31% said they supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to launch a campaign but has not yet done so.

Haley served as South Carolina's governor from 2011 through 2017. The state holds one of the first Republican primary contests.

She may not be the only South Carolina Republican eyeing the White House. US Senator Tim Scott, often considered a presidential contender himself, will kick off a "listening tour focused on Faith in America" in Charleston a day after Haley's event, according to a campaign advisory. He will then swing through Iowa, another key early voting state.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: Nikki Haley visi
Nikki Haley.

Haley received national attention in 2015 when, as governor, she called for the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the grounds of the state capitol after the murder of nine black churchgoers by white supremacist Dylann Roof.

But she later drew criticism in a 2019 interview when she said the flag represents "service, sacrifice and heritage," adding that its meaning had been hijacked by Roof.

If she wins, she would be the first non-white or female Republican presidential nominee.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 477 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2432 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.10
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.72
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.31
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
914.23
-0.7%
Palladium
1,455.88
-2.7%
Gold
1,834.95
-1.1%
Silver
21.59
-1.2%
Brent Crude
85.58
-1.2%
Top 40
73,463
-0.5%
All Share
79,472
-0.5%
Resource 10
70,483
-3.3%
Industrial 25
106,082
+1.0%
Financial 15
16,220
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

6h ago

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

13h ago

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

13h ago

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo