1h ago

add bookmark

Nine dead after helicopters collide in Afghanistan

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A US Marine with along with an Afghan soldier.
A US Marine with along with an Afghan soldier.
Joe Raedle
  • According to the Afghanistan government, the crash happened in Helmand province.
  • While an investigation into the crash is being conducted, the Afghanistan defence ministry has said the collision was due to  technical issues.
  • The incident happened following heavy fighting in Lashkar Gah.

Two military helicopters evacuating wounded soldiers from fighting in southern Afghanistan collided on Wednesday killing nine people on board, the government said.

The crash happened as the helicopters were taking off in restive Helmand province, where clashes have erupted between Afghan forces and the Taliban, said provincial governor's spokesman Omar Zawak.

Afghanistan's defence ministry said the collision was due to "technical issues".

The incident followed heavy fighting in provincial capital Lashkar Gah, where Taliban militants launched a series of attacks on Sunday in an attempt to capture the city.

It prompted US forces to call in air strikes in an effort to defend Afghan troops.

The clashes have triggered an exodus of 30 00 people, said Sayed Mohammad Ramin, director of the Helmand province refugees department.

"Some families are still living in the open in the streets in Lashkar Gah, we don't have tents to give them," he told AFP.

Those fleeing crammed onto motorcycles, their belongings strapped on behind them, or into overcrowded taxis and buses.

"The fighting was so intense that I did not have time to take any extra clothes. I only took my family," said Attaullah Afghan, a farmer who fled with his family of 12.

Local resident Hekmatullah told AFP he was forced to flee after a mortar hit his neighbour's house, killing two women.

ALSO READ | US envoy to push Taliban, Afghanistan government for peace talks

"I just want some peace to be able to live happily with my children and do my job as a farmer," said another man from the city.

Afghan forces had repelled the attempted takeover of the city and the security situation would "return to normal soon", said a defence ministry statement on Wednesday.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said thousands had fled and called on Taliban fighters and security forces "to take all feasible measures to protect civilians" and allow safe passage for those hoping to leave the area.

Helmand - a Taliban stronghold - is where international forces fought some of the bloodiest campaigns of Afghanistan's 19-year war.

The insurgents pledged to keep violence down and avoid targeting urban areas in a February deal signed with Washington in February.

They also agreed to begin peace talks with the Afghan government, in return for a US vow to pull all foreign troops from the country by next May.

Those talks began last month in Qatar but appear to be stalled as the Taliban and the Kabul administration have struggled to establish a basic framework for negotiations.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Afghan VP Saleh unharmed in bomb attack in Kabul: Spokesperson
Afghan girl who killed Taliban gunmen 'ready to fight again'
Afghan girl kills two Taliban fighters after parents murdered
Read more on:
afghanistan
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 748 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 828 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.51
(-0.35)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-0.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.66)
Gold
1902.55
(+0.51)
Silver
24.27
(+0.51)
Platinum
860.34
(-0.56)
Brent Crude
42.39
(+1.75)
Palladium
2337.84
(+2.04)
All Share
55394.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51041.59
(+0.63)
Financial 15
9733.28
(-0.42)
Industrial 25
75514.83
(+0.26)
Resource 10
54782.05
(+1.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo