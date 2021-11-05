46m ago

Nine lives? Polish cat rescued after 10 days stuck in pipe

Curiosity almost killed the cat in the southern Polish city of Rzeszow, when one spent at least 10 days stuck in a pipe before being rescued from an ordeal that could have cost him one of his nine lives.

Local authorities were informed that a cat could have become stuck in one of the pipes used in the city's heating system on 24 October, state-run news agency PAP reported, and on Tuesday he was rescued thanks to the efforts of the fire service and workers from heating and water companies.

Artur Gernand from the Rzesow mayor's office told PAP the cat had become trapped between the heating pipe and the protective installation around it.

"On Tuesday (rescuers) managed to bend back the protective elements, increasing the space, thanks to which the cat could get out," Gernand was quoted as saying.

After his escape the cat, named Rurek after the Polish word for pipe, was taken in by animal charity Fundacja Felineus, which on Friday said he had left a hospital for cats.

