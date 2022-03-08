35m ago

add bookmark

'No demands' - Russia offers Ukrainians new plan for safe evacuation

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Russia will open another ceasefire corridor for civilians, says Vassily Nebenzia.
  • It won't oblige Ukrainians to flee to Russian territories.
  • Ukraine has yet to respond to the latest offer.

A top Russian diplomat has announced plans for another ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Moscow will open humanitarian corridors to let civilians in besieged Ukrainian cities evacuate in the direction of their choice. 

Vassily Nebenzia's announcement at the United Nations Security Council on Monday came after Ukraine rejected an earlier Russian plan that proposed evacuation routes mostly to Russia and its ally, Belarus.

LIVE | Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks

Kyiv had called the earlier plan "completely immoral".

Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN, said Russian forces will observe the new ceasefire at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT) on Tuesday and open humanitarian corridors leading away from the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol.

He said:

Incidentally, this proposal makes no demands that citizens be sent necessarily to Russia - to Russian territories.

"There's also evacuation offered toward Ukrainian cities to the west of Kyiv, and ultimately it will be the choice of the people themselves where they want to be evacuated to."

Safe passage

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Previous attempts at ceasefires have failed amid continued shelling, with both sides accusing the other of violating truce terms.

At the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting, Martin Griffiths, the UN's under-secretary for humanitarian affairs, said the global body urgently needed safe passage to deliver aid to the besieged cities.

"Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol and elsewhere desperately need aid, especially life-saving medical supplies," Griffiths said, urging all sides to ensure that civilians, homes and infrastructure in Ukraine were safeguarded.

He added:

This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose.

Griffiths also said the UN urgently needed a system of "constant communication" with all sides, adding it had sent a team to Moscow for a first technical meeting at the Russian defence ministry.

The goal, he said, is to work on better humanitarian civil-military coordination to be able to "scale up" UN operations.

A senior UN representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the AFP news agency that officials also hoped to ensure that humanitarian convoys were not targeted by Russian attacks.

To date, the UN has not been involved in the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled to Central Europe since Russia invaded their country on 24 February.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5138 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 10112 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.39
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.17
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.71
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,990.28
-0.4%
Silver
25.59
-0.3%
Palladium
3,029.19
+0.9%
Platinum
1,137.01
+0.9%
Brent Crude
123.21
+4.1%
Top 40
67,144
0.0%
All Share
73,296
0.0%
Resource 10
87,148
0.0%
Industrial 25
77,338
0.0%
Financial 15
15,093
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo