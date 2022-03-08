'No demands' - Russia offers Ukrainians new plan for safe evacuation

Russia will open another ceasefire corridor for civilians, says Vassily Nebenzia.

It won't oblige Ukrainians to flee to Russian territories.

Ukraine has yet to respond to the latest offer.

A top Russian diplomat has announced plans for another ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Moscow will open humanitarian corridors to let civilians in besieged Ukrainian cities evacuate in the direction of their choice.

Vassily Nebenzia's announcement at the United Nations Security Council on Monday came after Ukraine rejected an earlier Russian plan that proposed evacuation routes mostly to Russia and its ally, Belarus.

LIVE | Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks

Kyiv had called the earlier plan "completely immoral".

Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN, said Russian forces will observe the new ceasefire at 10:00 Moscow time (07:00 GMT) on Tuesday and open humanitarian corridors leading away from the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol.

He said:

Incidentally, this proposal makes no demands that citizens be sent necessarily to Russia - to Russian territories.

"There's also evacuation offered toward Ukrainian cities to the west of Kyiv, and ultimately it will be the choice of the people themselves where they want to be evacuated to."

Safe passage

There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Previous attempts at ceasefires have failed amid continued shelling, with both sides accusing the other of violating truce terms.

At the UN Security Council’s emergency meeting, Martin Griffiths, the UN's under-secretary for humanitarian affairs, said the global body urgently needed safe passage to deliver aid to the besieged cities.

"Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol and elsewhere desperately need aid, especially life-saving medical supplies," Griffiths said, urging all sides to ensure that civilians, homes and infrastructure in Ukraine were safeguarded.

He added:

This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose.

Griffiths also said the UN urgently needed a system of "constant communication" with all sides, adding it had sent a team to Moscow for a first technical meeting at the Russian defence ministry.

The goal, he said, is to work on better humanitarian civil-military coordination to be able to "scale up" UN operations.

A senior UN representative, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the AFP news agency that officials also hoped to ensure that humanitarian convoys were not targeted by Russian attacks.

To date, the UN has not been involved in the establishment of humanitarian corridors.

More than 1.7 million Ukrainians have fled to Central Europe since Russia invaded their country on 24 February.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.